Red Raiders Assistant Among Most Important Hires of 2022

There is palpable optimism in Lubbock with Joey McGuire as the new head coach of the Texas Tech Red Raiders. McGuire’s success at Texas Tech will heavily rely on what they can do defensively.

McGuire made a splash with the hire of Tim DeRuyter to be Texas Tech’s defensive coordinator. DeRuytor was ranked 15th on Football Scoop’s list of the most important assistant coaching hires of 2022.

The Red Raiders are setup for success in the future.

The school just announced a $200 million investment into its football program, which will fund the construction of a new south end zone and player development facility.

All 100 players on the roster signed one-year, $25,000 contracts with The Matador Club, a nonprofit funded by Texas Tech alumni.

These new financial breakthroughs will provide Joey McGuire and his staff with all the recourses needed to be successful. However, it will not matter if the Red Raiders cannot produce a quality product on the football field.

McGuire needs his defense to be great if the Red Raiders want to compete for Big 12 championships.

DeRuytor led successful defenses at multiple stops in his career. In 2006, the Air Force Falcons were 78th in scoring defense. Once DeRuytor was hired in 2007, the Falcons finished 10th in scoring defense.

Texas A&M was 104th in scoring defense in 2010. DeRuytor took over in 2011 and improved the Aggies' scoring defnese to 21st nationally.

His success as a coordinator landed him the head coaching job at Fresno State. He led the Bulldogs to back-to-back Mountain West championship victories in 2012 and 2013. He steadily improved the defense at Cal for four years before his most recent stop at Oregon in 2021.

Given DeRuytor’s long history of success, there is optimism the Red Raiders will produce quality defenses moving forward. If the defense can hold its once, the Red Raiders could find themselves competing for Big 12 championships year-after-year once Texas and Oklahoma leave for the SEC.

