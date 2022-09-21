Red Raiders OL Weston Wright Set to Return Against Texas

When the Texas Tech Red Raiders kick off conference play against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday, a key member of their offense will be returning to action.

Offensive lineman Weston Wright is set to return to play for the Red Raiders, announced coach Joey McGuire.

“Excited to get him back,” McGuire said. “He’s definitely a leader for us and brings a presence in that offensive line.”

Wright left the Houston game with a sprained ankle and was forced to miss the NC State game as well. His return should mark a notable improvement for the Red Raiders offensive line, a unit that has struggled in his absence over the last two games.

In their last two games the Red Raiders' offensive line has allowed 10 sacks, while the rushing attack has also struggled tremendously in his absence. The Red Raiders only managed a mere 2.7 and 2.1 yards per carry against Houston and NC State respectively.

While the Longhorns have only managed three sacks over their last two games and are allowing 130.7 yards per game on the ground, getting Wright back was crucial for the Red Raiders. The Texas defense has only allowed opponents to score 16.7 points per game so far.

If the Red Raiders want to pull out the upset over the Longhorns, they will need all hands on deck. Wright's return will go a long way in managing the upset victory, as he is arguably the Red Raiders best offensive lineman.

