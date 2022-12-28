Is Red Raiders' Tyree Wilson Among Top 10 2023 Edge Draft Prospects?

In their first season under coach Joey McGuire, the Texas Tech Red Raiders took a big step forward on defense. McGuire's hire of defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter went a long way in that outcome, as he unlocked the talent of the Red Raiders defense.

This is especially true for defensive lineman Tyree Wilson, who put together a dominant 2022 season en route to numerous honors and awards. Now, Wilson is one of the fastest rising draft prospects in the 2023 draft and PFF College's No. 4 rated edge rusher.

One look at Wilson's 2022 stats and it is not hard to see why he is considered a near lock to be drafted in the first round come April. He recorded 61 total tackles, with 14 tackles for loss and seven sacks, while recovering a fumble and forcing one.

If Wilson is ultimately drafted in the first round of the 2023 draft, which appears will be the case come April, he would be the first Red Raider taken in the first round since linebacker Jordyn Brooks was taken No. 27 overall in the 2020 draft by the Seattle Seahawks.

Where Wilson ultimately gets selected is yet to be seen, but he is primed to be a game changer for whichever NFL franchise he lands on.

