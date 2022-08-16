Red Raiders 2022 Season Preview: Iowa State Cyclones

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will play their second-to-last game of Big 12 play of this season in Ames, Iowa, as coach Joey McGuire are set for a matchup with the always-tough Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The Red Raiders leads the all-time series 12-8. Iowa State had won the previous five meetings before Tech's thrilling 41-38 win last season.

Under coach Matt Campbell last season, Iowa State was a bit of a disappointment after starting the season at No. 7 in the AP Poll before ending with a 7-6 record and a loss to the Clemson Tigers in the Cheez-It Bowl.

Iowa State Cyclones

2021 Record: 7-6 (5-4 in Big 12)

Head coach: Matt Campbell

Campbell has five-straight winning seasons in six years at the helm in Ames. As he enters his seventh season, he's arguably the best coach in program history. After joining the Cyclones in 2016, he's compiled a 42-34 record. He led Iowa State to its highest rankings in the polls (seventh) in program history.

Offensive Scheme: Spread

Defensive Set: Multiple 4-2-5

Last season, the Cyclones had one of the best all-around offenses in the Big 12. Led by quarterback Brody Purdy and running back Breece Hall, who were selected in the NFL Draft in April, Iowa State was fourth in the conference in total offensive yards per (424.5).

Purdy, along with the sharp mind of Campbell, helped the Cyclones lead the Big 12 in passing yards per game (263.8). Hall had the second-most rushing yards in the conference (1,472) but led with 20 total rushing scores.

Projected offensive starters:

QB Hunter Dekkers

RB Jirehl Brock

WR-X Xavier Hutchinson

WR-Z Darren Wilson Jr.

WR-SLOT Jaylin Noel

TE Easton Dean

LT Tyler Miller

LG Jarrod Hufford

C Trevor Downing

RG Darrell Simmons Jr.

RT Jake Remsburg

No team was going to catch the elite defensive cohesiveness of the Oklahoma State Cowboys, but the Cyclones came pretty close. They were second behind OSU in the fewest total yards (310.1) and passing yards (187.8) allowed per game. Iowa State was also third in the fewest rushing yards (122.3) and points allowed (20.6) per game.

The Cowboys had a whopping 55 sacks last season. Iowa State tied for second with the Baylor Bears with 32 sacks.

Projected defensive starters:

DE Will McDonald IV

DE Blake Peterson

DT Isaiah Lee

LB Gerry Vaughn

MLB O'Rien Vance

LB Colby Reeder

CB Myles Purchase

CB T.J. Tampa

S Beau Freyler

S Malik Verdon

FS Anthony Johnson Jr.

