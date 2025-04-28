Texas Tech cornerback enters transfer portal
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are losing a young cornerback to the portal, as Isaiah Collins announced his intention to transfer on Monday. Collins was a three-star recruit from Huntsville (TX) and was part of the Red Raiders' 2024 class. According to 247Sports, Collins was the No. 79 overall player from the state of Texas and the No. 45 cornerback nationally.
Though talented, Collins did not see the field during his freshman season in Lubbock. Given the fact that the Red Raiders brought in three experienced cornerbacks from the portal, Collins likely decided that his best bet was to seek a better opportunity elsewhere.
