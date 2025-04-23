JUST IN: Texas Tech edge rusher entering transfer portal
The Red Raiders suffered a big loss on Wednesday, as junior edge rusher Joseph Adedire is reportedly entering the transfer portal. Adedire was highly productive during his first two seasons in Lubbock and established himself as a key piece of the defensive unit.
As a sophomore in 2023, Adedire appeared in 12 of 13 games and made eight starts. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2022 and finishes his career with Texas Tech having accounted for 44 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. Although he was expected to be a major contributor last season, he suffered an injury prior to the season that forced him to miss the entire year.
Adedire will have 2 years of eligibility left.
