Red Raider Review

JUST IN: Texas Tech edge rusher entering transfer portal

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are reportedly losing a key defensive contributor to the transfer portal.

Chris Breiler

Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Red Raiders suffered a big loss on Wednesday, as junior edge rusher Joseph Adedire is reportedly entering the transfer portal. Adedire was highly productive during his first two seasons in Lubbock and established himself as a key piece of the defensive unit.

As a sophomore in 2023, Adedire appeared in 12 of 13 games and made eight starts. He earned All-Big 12 honorable mention in 2022 and finishes his career with Texas Tech having accounted for 44 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 2 sacks. Although he was expected to be a major contributor last season, he suffered an injury prior to the season that forced him to miss the entire year.

Adedire will have 2 years of eligibility left.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech's JT Toppin named CBS Sports Transfer of the Year

College Football: Texas Tech lands at No. 6 in Big 12 Power Rankings

Texas Tech cracks Top 5 in Andy Katz's early power rankings

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football