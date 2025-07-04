Red Raider Review

Texas Tech fanbase elated over newest elite recruit as social media explodes

Jerred Johnson

Texas Tech Red Raiders head coach Joey McGuire Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Texas Tech's new name, image, and likeness (NIL) approach looks to be paying off. Along with a dogged approach to pursuing elite talent, the Red Raiders have begun making national news as they remain hot on the recruiting trail. Fresh off snagging a four-star safety, Donovan Webb, Tech struck gold yet again. This time, they secured four-star running back Ashton "Ace" Rowden. Fans and coaches reacted to the news via social media.

Jerred Johnson has served in the United States military for over 23 years. He has a Bachelors in Marketing, a Masters in Management and is in the final phases of completing his Doctorate in Business Administration.

