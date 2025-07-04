Texas Tech fanbase elated over newest elite recruit as social media explodes
Texas Tech's new name, image, and likeness (NIL) approach looks to be paying off. Along with a dogged approach to pursuing elite talent, the Red Raiders have begun making national news as they remain hot on the recruiting trail. Fresh off snagging a four-star safety, Donovan Webb, Tech struck gold yet again. This time, they secured four-star running back Ashton "Ace" Rowden. Fans and coaches reacted to the news via social media.
