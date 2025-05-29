Red Raider Review

Texas Tech Football: Kickoff times, channels announced for three non-conference games

Texas Tech has announced the kickoff times and channels for three non-conference games on the 2025 schedule.

Chris Breiler

Jones AT&T Stadium
Jones AT&T Stadium / Texas Tech
In this story:

We now know the kickoff time and channel for three of Texas Tech's non-conference opponents in 2025. On Thursday, Texas Tech's official Twitter/X account announced the details for kick times and channels for matchups against Arkansas Pine Bluff, Kent State, and Oregon State.

Aug. 30 - vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff

  • Time: 7:30 pm ET
  • Channel: ESPN+

Sept. 6 - vs Kent State

  • Time: noon ET
  • Channel: TNT

Sept. 13 - vs Oregon State

  • Time: 3:30 pm ET
  • Channel: FOX

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech receives favorable odds to win National Championship

The time is now: Texas Tech eyes Big 12 title and national relevance

ESPN's Big 12 rankings revealed: How all 16 teams stack up

ESPN analyst views Texas Tech as one of top jobs in the country

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football