Texas Tech Football: Kickoff times, channels announced for three non-conference games
Texas Tech has announced the kickoff times and channels for three non-conference games on the 2025 schedule.
In this story:
We now know the kickoff time and channel for three of Texas Tech's non-conference opponents in 2025. On Thursday, Texas Tech's official Twitter/X account announced the details for kick times and channels for matchups against Arkansas Pine Bluff, Kent State, and Oregon State.
Aug. 30 - vs. Arkansas Pine Bluff
- Time: 7:30 pm ET
- Channel: ESPN+
Sept. 6 - vs Kent State
- Time: noon ET
- Channel: TNT
Sept. 13 - vs Oregon State
- Time: 3:30 pm ET
- Channel: FOX
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
Texas Tech receives favorable odds to win National Championship
The time is now: Texas Tech eyes Big 12 title and national relevance
ESPN's Big 12 rankings revealed: How all 16 teams stack up
ESPN analyst views Texas Tech as one of top jobs in the country
Published