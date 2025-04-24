Red Raider Review

Texas Tech Football lands All-American transfer Cash Cleveland

The Texas Tech Red Raiders just added a big piece to the offensive line via the transfer portal.

After plenty of speculation that a commitment was coming, All-American center Cash Cleveland made it official on Thursday. After one year with the Colorado Buffaloes, Cleveland is head to Lubbock to join the Texas Tech football program.

Cleveland played 296 offensive snaps and 234 pass blocking snaps as a true freshman, allowing just one sack and one QB hit all season long. He also became the first true freshman walk-on in Colorado history to start a game at center.

The addition of Cleveland to Texas Tech's No. 1 portal class is huge for a program that had to replace the loss of four offensive lineman to the portal this spring. The 6-3, 290 pound center arrives in Lubbock with three years of eligibility remaining.

