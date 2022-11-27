Red Raiders Score 17 Unanswered, Trail Sooners 24-23 At Halftime

With the Texas Tech Red Raiders and Oklahoma Sooners both well out of Big 12 championship contention, this matchup became an attempt for both teams to jockey for a better bowl bid come Selection Sunday.

Right out of the gate the Red Raiders received a shot of adrenaline as they took the opening kickoff well into Oklahoma territory. However, that would be the last eventful play for the first quarter for Texas Tech as it fumbled on the very first play of the possession.

The Sooners turned that fumble into a touchdown as quarterback Dillon Gabriel found receiver Marvin Mims for a 37-yard touchdown strike. Following another Red Raider punt Gabriel would strike again, this time connecting with tight end Brayden Willis for a seven-yard touchdown to give Oklahoma a quick 14-0 lead.

Oklahoma finished the first quarter out gaining Texas Tech 210 yards to 25, as the Red Raiders offense was slow to get clicking. The Sooners went up 17-0 early in the second quarter and appeared to be running away with this one.

After the Red Raiders made it 17-6 and appeared to turn the tide, Gabriel and Mims connected on a wide open coverage bust for a 77-yard touchdown to put Sooners up 24-6.

Once again, though, this game took another momentum shift as the Red Raiders roared back with 14 unanswered points on SaRodorick Thompson and Donovan Smith touchdown runs to cut Oklahoma's lead to 24-20 with 1:28 left in the half.

Not to be outdone, Tyler Shough drove the Red Raiders into field goal range just before the half, as Trey Wolff drilled the 29-yard field goal to cut Oklahoma's lead to 24-23 on 17 unanswered points.

Despite being outgained by the Sooners 345 yards to 300, the Red Raiders find themselves only trailing 24-23 at halftime.

However, Gabriel and Mims have connected for 162 yards and two touchdowns, which the Red Raiders must shore up if they want to win this game.

The Red Raiders will start the second half on defense.

