NCAA Golf Championship BREAKING: Red Raiders Men's Golf Season Ends in Quarterfinals

After becoming the third team in program history to advance to the quarterfinals, the 2022 run is over

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's golf season is over after a 3-2-0 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Golf Championships at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tech was able to make it into the quarterfinals after finishing in the top eight in team stroke play on Monday. The quarterfinals featured one Big 12 showdown, as No. 4 Texas faced No. 5 Oklahoma State. 

Oklahoma became the No. 2 seed by virtue of a tiebreaker and faced No. 7 seed Arizona State in the first round. North Carolina was the No. 3 seed and faced No. 6 seed Pepperdine. That means that No. 8 seed Texas Tech had to face No. 1 seed, Vanderbilt.

Oklahoma lost to Arizona State, 3-2-0 while Pepperdine advanced over UNC, 3-2-0. Texas knocked off Oklahoma State 3-2-0, as Texas Tech lost to No. 1 Vandy 3-2-0.

It was a tremendous come-from-behind win as the Commodores at one point were down in all five matches being played.

Screen Shot 2022-05-31 at 2.05.33 PM

Tech's senior Sandy Scott, from Nairn, Scotland, beat Vandy's William Moll, 2 & 1, while Ludvig Aberg beat Cole Sherwood 1 up. 

Freshman Calum Scott, senior Andy Lopez, and sophomore Baard Skogen all lost their matches as the Tech season comes to a close. 

The Pepperdine Waves will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils later on Tuesday afternoon to decide who will advance to the 2022 championship match. These two teams last met in the fall of 2021 when Pepperdine won 3-2 in the East Lake Cup.

The Texas Longhorns will match up against the top-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores. The winner of Texas-Vandy will face the winner of Pepperdine-Arizona State for the national championship.

Tech-advances-at-NCAA-Golf-Championships
News

By Timm Hamm26 seconds ago
BrysonWilliamsUND
Basketball

Red Raiders Basketball: Bryson Williams Gets Magic Workout

By Timm Hamm1 hour ago
Untitled_1
Baseball

Red Raiders Baseball Selected for Statesboro Regional

By Timm Hamm3 hours ago
andy lopez tech golf
News

NCAA Golf Championships: Texas Tech Slides Into Match Play

By Matthew Postins5 hours ago
mahomes
News

Former Red Raiders QB Patrick Mahomes, Wife, Expecting Again

By Timm Hamm22 hours ago
ludvig aberg golf
News

Texas Tech Makes it to Fourth Round of NCAA Golf Championship

By Matthew PostinsMay 30, 2022
Corey_Williams_Jr_t800
Recruiting

Corey Williams Jr Commits to Red Raiders

By Red Raider Review StaffMay 29, 2022
darvin ham 3
Basketball

Former Red Raider Darvin Ham Hired as Lakers Coach: The NBA World Reacts

By Timm HammMay 29, 2022
aberg tech golf
News

Texas Tech Makes Up Ground at Men’s NCAA Golf Championships

By Matthew PostinsMay 28, 2022