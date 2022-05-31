NCAA Golf Championship BREAKING: Red Raiders Men's Golf Season Ends in Quarterfinals

After becoming the third team in program history to advance to the quarterfinals, the 2022 run is over

The Texas Tech Red Raiders men's golf season is over after a 3-2-0 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Golf Championships at Greyhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Tech was able to make it into the quarterfinals after finishing in the top eight in team stroke play on Monday. The quarterfinals featured one Big 12 showdown, as No. 4 Texas faced No. 5 Oklahoma State.

Oklahoma became the No. 2 seed by virtue of a tiebreaker and faced No. 7 seed Arizona State in the first round. North Carolina was the No. 3 seed and faced No. 6 seed Pepperdine. That means that No. 8 seed Texas Tech had to face No. 1 seed, Vanderbilt.

Oklahoma lost to Arizona State, 3-2-0 while Pepperdine advanced over UNC, 3-2-0. Texas knocked off Oklahoma State 3-2-0, as Texas Tech lost to No. 1 Vandy 3-2-0.

It was a tremendous come-from-behind win as the Commodores at one point were down in all five matches being played.

Tech's senior Sandy Scott, from Nairn, Scotland, beat Vandy's William Moll, 2 & 1, while Ludvig Aberg beat Cole Sherwood 1 up.

Freshman Calum Scott, senior Andy Lopez, and sophomore Baard Skogen all lost their matches as the Tech season comes to a close.

The Pepperdine Waves will face off against the Arizona State Sun Devils later on Tuesday afternoon to decide who will advance to the 2022 championship match. These two teams last met in the fall of 2021 when Pepperdine won 3-2 in the East Lake Cup.

The Texas Longhorns will match up against the top-seeded Vanderbilt Commodores. The winner of Texas-Vandy will face the winner of Pepperdine-Arizona State for the national championship.

You can follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

Follow Red Raider Review on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Red Raiders News? Check Out The Latest In Texas Tech News Here