Texas Tech Red Raiders Men's Golf Preview: NCAA Championship

Texas Tech Men's Golf Preview: NCAA Championship

The Red Raiders are competing in the national tournament for the 14th time in program history

The NCAA Men's Golf Championship tees off this weekend from Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona, and Texas Tech is set to play as the No. 8 seed. This is the 14th time the Red Raiders have appeared in the tournament. Tech is scheduled to begin teeing off at 2:25 p.m. CT on Friday afternoon.

Ben Hogan Award winner Ludvig Aberg leads the way for the Red Raiders and will enter the tournament at No. 2 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and Golfstat collegiate rating. 

Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg

Ludvig Aberg

Aberg won the 2022 Big 12 Championship with an 8-under par, his fourth career collegiate win. 

Tech will be paired with No. 7 Texas and No. 9 Florida for the first two rounds at Grayhawk. All 30 teams and six individuals will compete for 54 holes of stroke play. After that, the top 15 teams and top nine individuals who are not on an advancing team will play one additional day of stroke play.

That will determine the top eight teams for match play and the 72-hole stroke-play individual champion. Those eight teams will be placed into a bracket to play out the tournament.

Texas Tech Men's Golf

Texas Tech Men's Golf

Texas Tech Men's Golf

The Red Raiders finished fourth at the Big 12 Championship and third at the NCAA New Haven Regional to advance to the championship tournament.

In addition to Aberg, the Tech will be represented by Baard Skogen, Andy Lopez, Carl Didrik Meen Fosaas, Andy Calum Scott, and Sandy Scott. Head coach Greg Sands is in his 21st season and assistant coach Nathan Weant is in his second. Sands was inducted into the GCAA Hall of Fame in 2021.

The Red Raiders are making their 14th trip to the NCAA Championships, with their first coming in 1956. Tech is making back-to-back trips to the national tournament for just the second time after also doing so in 2006 and 2007.

