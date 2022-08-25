Skip to main content

Red Raider Featured on Athlon Sports All-Name Team

There is no shortage of eye-popping names in college football.

College football is enormous. With over 10,000 players across 131 FBS rosters, there are certain to be some names that catch the eye.

Athlon Sports released their 2022 All-Name Team, and the Red Raiders had one player featured.

Running back SaRodorick Thompson was listed on the All-Name Team. He was one of 11 running backs to make the team.

Thompson has had a steadily productive career as a Red Raider. He has rushed for 1,980 yards and 33 touchdowns in four years, averaging 4.9 yards per carry. He has also caught 68 passes for 401 yards.

Thompson led the team in rushing yards in 2019 (765) and 2020 (620). He started for the Red Raiders again in 2021 but had carries taken away from him by Tahj Brooks. 

Brooks proved to be the more talented of the two running backs as the season progressed. Thompson ran for 500 yards on 107 attempts (4.7 yards per carry), while Brooks ran for 568 yards on 87 attempts (6.5 yards per carry).

A 1.8 yards per carry differential could be the deciding factor in close games. Thus, Brooks is expected to start for the Red Raiders on Sept. 3rd versus Murray State.

Thompson will still see plenty of carries in what will likely be his final season with the team. He must take advantage of the opportunities he receives if he wants to hear his name called in the 2023 NFL Draft

