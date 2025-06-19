BREAKING: Texas Tech lands commitment from elite blue-chip, four-star defender
Texas Tech's 2026 recruiting class has been gaining steam lately, but they couldn't seem to crack the code on landing a "blue-chip" talent. The class is full of high-potential three-star recruits who all have the ability to rise into the echelon of blue chip before they come to Lubbock. That dry spell ended today with the commitment of an elite four-star cover cornerback.
Palestine (Texas) based corner S'Vioarean Martin has selected the Red Raiders over rival Big 12 school Kansas State. Martin comes to Texas Tech as the 35th-best cornerback in the country and as a composite 362nd-ranked overall prospect in the nation. He has the length, standing 6-foot-2, to challenge taller receivers, and remains speedy enough to cover smaller, swifter slot-type receivers.
Martin's commitment gives Tech 15 total commitments in their 2026 class with an On3 average of 87.159 per recruit. They moved up three spots as a team with this most recent commitment and are still eyeing a top 25 class before they are done. Paired with their expertise in the transfer portal, head coach Joey McGuire is building a solid foundation for Tech to become a perennial contender in the years to come.
