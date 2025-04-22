Elite 4-star athlete puts Texas Tech in Top 6
It's never too early to start stacking blocks for future recruiting cycles, and Texas Tech is squarely in the mix for an elite 2027 prospect.
On Tuesday, four-star athlete Davontrae Kirkland dropped his top six schools and Texas Tech landed among the final group. The Red Raiders are joined by TCU, Baylor, Houston, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.
Although Kirkland doesn't have a rating on 247Sports, he's rated as a four-star prospect on both Rivals and On3. In fact, On3 currently ranks Kirkland as the No. 19 overall cornerback nationally in the 2027 class. While On3 is currently favoring Oklahoma to land Kirkland, Rivals lists Texas Tech as the team to beat.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
BREAKING: Texas Tech predicted to land 5-star WR transfer
Texas Tech makes massive jump in ESPN's Way-Too-Early Top 25
Texas Tech's rising star expected to earn $4 million in NIL next season
Texas Tech lands Gatorade Player of the Year to 2025 recruiting class