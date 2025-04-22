Red Raider Review

Elite 4-star athlete puts Texas Tech in Top 6

The Red Raiders are squarely in the mix for an elite 2027 recruit.

It's never too early to start stacking blocks for future recruiting cycles, and Texas Tech is squarely in the mix for an elite 2027 prospect.

On Tuesday, four-star athlete Davontrae Kirkland dropped his top six schools and Texas Tech landed among the final group. The Red Raiders are joined by TCU, Baylor, Houston, Texas A&M, and Oklahoma.

Although Kirkland doesn't have a rating on 247Sports, he's rated as a four-star prospect on both Rivals and On3. In fact, On3 currently ranks Kirkland as the No. 19 overall cornerback nationally in the 2027 class. While On3 is currently favoring Oklahoma to land Kirkland, Rivals lists Texas Tech as the team to beat.

