RECRUITING: Texas Tech offers elite 2027 wide receiver
The Texas Tech Red Raiders have extended an offer to 2027 four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley. The 6-1, 180-pound wideout from New Orleans is listed as the No. 16 overall wide receiver in the nation for the 2027 class according to Rivals.
Along with Texas Tech, Whitley holds offers from 17 other programs, including Florida State, Auburn, Houston, Baylor, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.
Whitley had a stellar season as a sophomore for St. Augustine High School, earning first-team selection to the New Orleans All-Catholic League Coaches' team. The speedster is also a track star, and posted a 11.49 100 and a 22.95 200 during his sophomore year.
