Red Raider Review

RECRUITING: Texas Tech offers elite 2027 wide receiver

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have their sights set on an elite wide receiver in the 2027 recruiting class.

Chris Breiler

Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Texas Tech Red Raiders have extended an offer to 2027 four-star wide receiver Miguel Whitley. The 6-1, 180-pound wideout from New Orleans is listed as the No. 16 overall wide receiver in the nation for the 2027 class according to Rivals.

Along with Texas Tech, Whitley holds offers from 17 other programs, including Florida State, Auburn, Houston, Baylor, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

Whitley had a stellar season as a sophomore for St. Augustine High School, earning first-team selection to the New Orleans All-Catholic League Coaches' team. The speedster is also a track star, and posted a 11.49 100 and a 22.95 200 during his sophomore year.

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech makes strong impression on 5-star edge Jamarion Carlton

Texas Tech's Behren Morton is back in action, posts throwing session video on Twitter (WATCH)

Texas Tech turns NIL power, transfer portal wins into 2025 College Football Playoff buzz

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Recruiting