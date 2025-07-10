Texas Tech loses recruiting battle to Big 12 rival for elite prospect
Texas Tech was hoping to continue its recruiting momentum on Thursday, as four-star edge Jamarion Carlton was announcing his decision. The Red Raiders were one of four finalists, including Baylor, Texas, and LSU.
Unfortunately for Texas Tech, Carlton announced that he had committed to Big 12 foe Baylor.
Although losing out on Carlton to an in-conference rival isn't ideal, the Red Raiders are still sitting in the No. 2 spot for the 2026 recruiting class, trailing only BYU. After an incredible start to the month of July, Texas Tech is now up to 18 total commitments and still in contention for a number of elite prospects.
- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -
More Texas Tech News
BREAKING: Texas Tech lands massive top ten offensive line recruit, beating out Big Ten and SEC powerhouses
Texas Tech rated higher than Michigan in 2026 EA Sports college football game
Is Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton the most underrated QB in the Big 12?
Texas Tech snubbed by homegrown talent as Michigan steals the elite wideout
Texas Tech Football: Red Raiders aim to end brutal 17-year drought in 2025