HOW TO WATCH: Texas Tech vs Oklahoma in Women's College World Series

The Texas Tech Red Raiders will take on the Oklahoma Sooners on Monday night in the Women's College World Series.

Texas Tech looks to continue its historic run on Monday night, taking on No. 2 Oklahoma at 7 pm ET.

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: No. 12 Texas Tech vs No. 2 Oklahoma
  • Where: OGE Energy Field at Devon Park
  • When: 7:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN/ESPN+

Although Texas Tech has been red hot as of late, tonight's matchup against the Sooners will certainly be a massive challenge. For Oklahoma, competing in the Women's College World Series is a common occurrence. This is the 18th appearance for the Sooners in the WCWS, and they're looking for their fifth consecutive NCAA National Championship.

While Oklahoma's success is undeniable, Texas Tech appears to be a team of destiny in 2025. Led by star pitcher NiJaree Canady, the Red Raiders are on a historic run that has all the makings of a championship season.

