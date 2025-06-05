Red Raider Review

HOW TO WATCH: Texas Tech vs Texas in Game 2 of Women's College World Series Championship

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to tie the series at 1-1, facing an elimination game against Texas on Thursday night in the Women's College World Series Championship.

Chris Breiler

BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Texas Tech is looking to get back on the winning side of things tonight in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship. The Red Raiders dropped Game 1 on Wednesday night to Texas, setting the stage for a win-or-go-home contest on Thursday night.

Here's how to watch:

  • Who: Texas Tech vs Texas
  • Where: Devon Park (OKC)
  • When: 7 pm CT
  • TV: ESPN

- Enjoy more Texas Tech coverage on Texas Tech On SI -

More Texas Tech News

Texas Tech GM who turned down Notre Dame compares Red Raiders to Oregon Ducks

Big 12 Championship within reach as Texas Tech leans into NIL and transfer portal

Texas Tech in the mix for elite Top 25 recruit, nephew of former first-round NBA Draft pick

Texas Tech offers No. 1 player in the nation

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Texas Tech Athletics