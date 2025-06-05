HOW TO WATCH: Texas Tech vs Texas in Game 2 of Women's College World Series Championship
The Texas Tech Red Raiders are looking to tie the series at 1-1, facing an elimination game against Texas on Thursday night in the Women's College World Series Championship.
Texas Tech is looking to get back on the winning side of things tonight in Game 2 of the Women's College World Series Championship. The Red Raiders dropped Game 1 on Wednesday night to Texas, setting the stage for a win-or-go-home contest on Thursday night.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: Texas Tech vs Texas
- Where: Devon Park (OKC)
- When: 7 pm CT
- TV: ESPN
