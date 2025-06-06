Texas Tech defeats Texas, forces Game 3 in Women's College World Series Championship
After a disappointing loss to Texas in Game 1 on Wednesday night, Texas Tech rallied back to take Game 2 on Thursday night. Despite a late effort from the Longhorns to tie or take the lead in the 7th, the Red Raiders held on for a 4-3 victory.
Texas Tech's win moved the series to 1-1 and forced a winner-take-all Game 3 on Friday night for the national championship. With both the Red Raiders and Longhorns looking for their first national championship, history will be made on Friday night one way or another.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: Texas Tech vs Texas
- Where: Devon Park (OKC)
- Date: Friday, June 6th
- Time: 7 pm CT
- TV: ESPN
