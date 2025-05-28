Red Raider Review

Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady named D1 Pitcher of the Year

Texas Tech pitcher NiJaree Canady has been named D1 Pitcher of the Year

In perhaps the least surprising news of the season, Texas Tech's NiJaree Canady has been named D1 Softball Pitcher of the Year.

Canady has led the Red Raiders to a historic season, which has resulted in the program's first-ever trip to the Women's College World Series. Canady has also helped Texas Tech secure its first-ever Big 12 regular-season and conference titles this year.

Canady's incredible 0.81 ERA leads the nation and is a significant reason why the Red Raiders have a great chance to win the WCWS.

"In her first season at Texas Tech, Canady earns the Pitcher of the Year award for the second year in a row. She solidified her status as a superstar, posting the nation’s best ERA."

