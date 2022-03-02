Game Recap: No. 1 Longhorns Beat Sam Houston 10-2, Improve to 9-0

The Longhorns entered their midweek matchup against Sam Houston State looking to improve to 9-0 to start the season. Texas pitching put up yet another dominant outing while the offense exploded for double-digit runs, helping the Longhorns cruise to victory in this one.

Game Recap: Texas 10 Sam Houston 2

Andre Duplantier II made his second start of the season, hoping to follow up his four shutout innings against Texas A&M Corpus Christi with another impressive outing. Duplantier started off strong, getting the Bearkats to go down in order to open the game, but stumbled some in the second inning.

The Bearkats struck first for an early 1-0 lead following a leadoff double for Clayton Chadwick who eventually came across to score on an RBI fielder's choice from Walker Janek. However, that would be the only run he would allow, as Duplantier would go on to pitch six innings of one-run baseball, striking out two in the process.

Offensively the Longhorns exploded for 10 runs, getting their scoring started in the third inning to retake the lead back for Duplantier, a lead they would not relinquish. Texas kicked off the scoring with a two-out rally, as a single and double by Hodo and Kennedy led to a two-out, two-run single for Ivan Melendez.

From there it was all Longhorns, putting up three runs in the fourth, three in the sixth and two in the seventh inning. The two runs in the seventh inning came off the bat of Skyler Messinger, who launched a two-run home run over the left-field wall for his first home run of the year.

Skyler Messinger celebrates in the dugout following his two-run home run. Andre Duplantier II walks off the mound. Mitchell Daly on first following a two-run single.

What's next for Texas:

The Longhorns are off until Friday when they will travel down to Houston for the Shiners Classic at Minute Maid Park. Texas will face their stiffest competition of the season to date as they will take on Tennessee, LSU and UCLA over the weekend. It is the first true test of how good this Texas team will be against high-quality opponents. This weekend alone will not define the Longhorns' season but it can be seen as an early-season benchmark for a team with lofty expectations.

