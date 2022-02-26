Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: First Pitch Between Texas and Alabama Delayed Due to Rain, First Pitch Now Set for 2:30

The Longhorns take on the Crimson Tide in game two of their three game series on Saturday.

We witnessed a pitcher's duel between these two teams yesterday as Texas rode another strong outing from Pete Hansen and a dominant outing from their bullpen all the way to a 1-0 victory to open the series. On Saturday the Longhorns will trot out Tristan Stevens to the mound, who hopes to emulate his Saturday performance from last weekend.

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Alabama.

 Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup for the day, with the notable absence of Eric Kennedy. It is as follows: 

CF Doug Hodo

DH Murphy Stehly

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

RF Austin Todd

3B Skyler Messinger

SS Trey Faltine

LF Dylan Campbell

P Tristan Stevens

First pitch has been delayed until 2:30 p.m. due to rain in the area, stay tuned here for all weather related updates. 

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

