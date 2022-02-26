LIVE UPDATES: First Pitch Between Texas and Alabama Delayed Due to Rain, First Pitch Now Set for 2:30
We witnessed a pitcher's duel between these two teams yesterday as Texas rode another strong outing from Pete Hansen and a dominant outing from their bullpen all the way to a 1-0 victory to open the series. On Saturday the Longhorns will trot out Tristan Stevens to the mound, who hopes to emulate his Saturday performance from last weekend.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Alabama.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup for the day, with the notable absence of Eric Kennedy. It is as follows:
CF Doug Hodo
DH Murphy Stehly
1B Ivan Melendez
2B Mitchell Daly
C Silas Ardoin
RF Austin Todd
The Longhorns take on the Crimson Tide in game two of their three game series on Saturday.
3B Skyler Messinger
SS Trey Faltine
LF Dylan Campbell
P Tristan Stevens
First pitch has been delayed until 2:30 p.m. due to rain in the area, stay tuned here for all weather related updates.
