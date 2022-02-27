Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Takes A 1-0 Lead After Four Innings

The Longhorns take on the Crimson Tide on Sunday as they try to sweep the three game series.

The Longhorn pitching staff once again shut down the Alabama bats on Saturday, tallying their fourth shutout of the season in just seven games. Tristan Stevens tossed six shutout innings and Luke Harrison came out of the bullpen, getting the three inning save while maintaining the shutout. The offense did just enough, scoring two runs as the Longhorns won 2-0 to clinch the series win. With a better weather forecast on the horizon for Sunday's game the Longhorns will hope to see some big numbers put up from their bats. 

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Alabama, as Texas looks to sweep the series. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup for Sunday's game and it is as follows: 

CF Doug Hodo

DH Murphy Stehly

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin 

RF Austin Todd

3B Skyler Messinger

SS Trey Faltine

LF Dylan Campbell

P Tanner Witt

Top First

Tanner Witt (Texas) pitching

Jarvis: Groundout to second

Williamson: Strikeout swinging

Denton: Pop up to short

Bottom First

Grayson Hitt (Alabama) pitching

Hodo: Groundout to short

Stehly: Single 

Melendez: Fielder's choice, Stehly to second

Daly: Strikeout looking

Top Second

Tamez: Fly out to center

Diodati: Strikeout swinging

Recommended Articles

Harrison 1
Play
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Takes A 1-0 Lead After Four Innings

The Longhorns take on the Crimson Tide on Sunday as they try to sweep the three game series.

By Connor Zimmerlee
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
allen WVU
Play
Men's Basketball

Timmy Allen's 26 Squeaks Texas Past West Virginia 82-81

Despite being last place in the Big 12, West Virginia battled with No. 20 Texas into the final seconds.

By Zach Dimmitt
22 hours ago
22 hours ago
USATSI_17753434
Play
Men's Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns and Mountaineers meet in Morgantown Saturday for the second matchup of the season

By Zach Dimmitt
Feb 26, 2022
Feb 26, 2022

Seidl: Pop up to short

Bottom Second

Ardoin: Single

Todd: Fielder's choice

Messinger: Pop up to short

Faltine: Fielder's choice

Top Third

Rose: Strikeout looking

Portera: Pop up to third

Pinckney: Fly out to left

Bottom Third

Campbell: Groundout to third

Hodo: Single

Stehly: Grounds into double play

Top Fourth

Jarvis: Strikeout swinging

Williamson: Strikeout looking

Denton: Strikeout looking

Bottom Fourth

Melendez: Double

Daly: Walks

Ardoin: Sac bunt, E1

Todd: RBI groundout

Landon Green (Alabama) pitching

Messinger: Fielder's choice, 

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Harrison 1
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Takes A 1-0 Lead After Four Innings

The Longhorns take on the Crimson Tide on Sunday as they try to sweep the three game series.

By Connor Zimmerlee
1 hour ago
allen WVU
Men's Basketball

Timmy Allen's 26 Squeaks Texas Past West Virginia 82-81

Despite being last place in the Big 12, West Virginia battled with No. 20 Texas into the final seconds.

By Zach Dimmitt
22 hours ago
USATSI_17753434
Men's Basketball

LIVE UPDATES: No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia

The Longhorns and Mountaineers meet in Morgantown Saturday for the second matchup of the season

By Zach Dimmitt
Feb 26, 2022
Nixon 2
Baseball

GAME LOG: Another Dominant Outing For Texas Pitching, Texas Clinches Series With A 2-0 Win

The Longhorns take on the Crimson Tide in game two of their three game series on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Feb 26, 2022
allennn
Men's Basketball

How to Watch: No. 20 Texas vs. West Virginia

Texas aiming for season sweep over Mountaineers after opening Big 12 play against them Jan. 1

By Zach Dimmitt
Feb 26, 2022
USATSI_17755833
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Pitching Staff Shuts Down Bama Bats, Longhorns Take Game One 1-0

Texas welcomes Alabama to Disch-Falk Field to kick off a three game series on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee
Feb 25, 2022
USATSI_17283674
Men's Basketball

PREVIEW: Texas' Final Push Begins at Big 12-Worst West Virginia

The Mountaineers are having one of their worst seasons under coach Bob Huggins, but the Longhorns shouldn't blink twice

By Zach Dimmitt
Feb 25, 2022
Arch Manning
Recruiting

Arch Manning Planning Third Visit To Longhorns

Arch Manning will reportedly be making his third visit to the 40 Acres next month

By Matt Galatzan
Feb 25, 2022