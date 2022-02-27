LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Takes A 1-0 Lead After Four Innings
The Longhorn pitching staff once again shut down the Alabama bats on Saturday, tallying their fourth shutout of the season in just seven games. Tristan Stevens tossed six shutout innings and Luke Harrison came out of the bullpen, getting the three inning save while maintaining the shutout. The offense did just enough, scoring two runs as the Longhorns won 2-0 to clinch the series win. With a better weather forecast on the horizon for Sunday's game the Longhorns will hope to see some big numbers put up from their bats.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Alabama, as Texas looks to sweep the series.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their lineup for Sunday's game and it is as follows:
CF Doug Hodo
DH Murphy Stehly
1B Ivan Melendez
2B Mitchell Daly
C Silas Ardoin
RF Austin Todd
3B Skyler Messinger
SS Trey Faltine
LF Dylan Campbell
P Tanner Witt
Top First
Tanner Witt (Texas) pitching
Jarvis: Groundout to second
Williamson: Strikeout swinging
Denton: Pop up to short
Bottom First
Grayson Hitt (Alabama) pitching
Hodo: Groundout to short
Stehly: Single
Melendez: Fielder's choice, Stehly to second
Daly: Strikeout looking
Top Second
Tamez: Fly out to center
Diodati: Strikeout swinging
Seidl: Pop up to short
Bottom Second
Ardoin: Single
Todd: Fielder's choice
Messinger: Pop up to short
Faltine: Fielder's choice
Top Third
Rose: Strikeout looking
Portera: Pop up to third
Pinckney: Fly out to left
Bottom Third
Campbell: Groundout to third
Hodo: Single
Stehly: Grounds into double play
Top Fourth
Jarvis: Strikeout swinging
Williamson: Strikeout looking
Denton: Strikeout looking
Bottom Fourth
Melendez: Double
Daly: Walks
Ardoin: Sac bunt, E1
Todd: RBI groundout
Landon Green (Alabama) pitching
Messinger: Fielder's choice,
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
