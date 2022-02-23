Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Longhorns Add Another, Lead 3-1 Going Into the Bottom of the Fourth

Texas takes on TAMUCC in the second game of a two-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

Another day, another Texas baseball blowout. This time the Longhorns traveled to Corpus Christi and blew out the TAMUCC Islanders with a final score of 12-0. The Longhorns will go for the sweep on Wednesday. 

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Pregame: 

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows 

CF Doug Hodo

LF Eric Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

RF Austin Todd

DH Dylan Campbell

SS Trey Faltine

3B Murphy Stehly 

P Lucas Gordon

Top First

Leo Perez (TAMUCC) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Kennedy: Walks

Melendez: Walks

Daly: Fielders choice

Ardoin: Fly out to right

Bottom First

Lucas Gordon (Texas Pitching)

Markotic: Strikeout swinging

Ryan: Groundout to second

Johnson: Strikeout looking

Top Second

Todd: Lineout to first

Campbell: Strikeout looking

Faltine: Walks

Recommended Articles

Faltine 1
Play
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Longhorns Add Another, Lead 3-1 Going Into the Bottom of the Fourth

Texas takes on TAMUCC in the second game of a two-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee
1 hour ago
1 hour ago
Rico Flores
Play
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes the Cut for WR Rico Flores

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_17563901
Play
Men's Basketball

No. 20 Texas Welcomes TCU to Austin With Sweep in Sight

The Longhorns are 74-47 in the all-time series against the Horned Frogs

By Zach Dimmitt
7 hours ago
7 hours ago

Stehly: Single

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Caraway: E6, two-base error, scores on two wild pitches

Petkoff: Fly out to center

Taylor: Groundout to second

Puls: Flyout to right

Top Third

Kennedy: Single, steals second and advances to third on bad throw

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Daly: Strikeout swinging

Ardoin: RBI double

Kyle Dickey (TAMUCC) pitching

Todd: RBI double

Campbell: Flyout to center

Bottom Third

Modgling: Strikeout looking

Linneweber: Flyout to right

Markotic: Groundout to second

Top Fourth

Faltine: Walks

Stehly: Bunt single

Hodo: Walks

Kennedy: Pop up to shorstop

Melendez: RBI Fielders choice

Daly: Fly out to right

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

Faltine 1
Baseball

LIVE UPDATES: Longhorns Add Another, Lead 3-1 Going Into the Bottom of the Fourth

Texas takes on TAMUCC in the second game of a two-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

By Connor Zimmerlee
1 hour ago
Rico Flores
Football

Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Texas Makes the Cut for WR Rico Flores

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff
5 hours ago
USATSI_17563901
Men's Basketball

No. 20 Texas Welcomes TCU to Austin With Sweep in Sight

The Longhorns are 74-47 in the all-time series against the Horned Frogs

By Zach Dimmitt
7 hours ago
USATSI_17563909
Men's Basketball

How To Watch: No. 20 Texas vs. TCU

Texas aiming for sweep over I-35 rival TCU

By Zach Dimmitt
7 hours ago
Melendez 1
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Rolls in This One, Beats Texas A&M Corpus Christi 12-0 to Improve to 4-0 on the Season

The Longhorns look to start the season 4-0 as they take on the Islanders in Corpus Christi.

By Connor Zimmerlee
22 hours ago
USATSI_16138517
Podcast

Longhorns Reveal Final Spring Football Schedule

The Texas Longhorns now have their entire spring camp planned out

By Matt Galatzan
Feb 22, 2022
USATSI_11587806
News

Texas Punter Ryan Bujcevski Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The Longhorns will now be left with just one punter on the roster

By Matt Galatzan
Feb 22, 2022
rori Harmon
News

Rori Harmon is Big 12 Freshman of the Week

Harmon did something against Iowa State that no Big 12 player had done in 20 years as part of her award-winning week

By Matthew Postins
Feb 22, 2022