LIVE UPDATES: Longhorns Add Another, Lead 3-1 Going Into the Bottom of the Fourth

Texas takes on TAMUCC in the second game of a two-game set on Wednesday afternoon.

Another day, another Texas baseball blowout. This time the Longhorns traveled to Corpus Christi and blew out the TAMUCC Islanders with a final score of 12-0. The Longhorns will go for the sweep on Wednesday.

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Pregame:

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows

CF Doug Hodo

LF Eric Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

RF Austin Todd

DH Dylan Campbell

SS Trey Faltine

3B Murphy Stehly

P Lucas Gordon

Top First

Leo Perez (TAMUCC) pitching

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Kennedy: Walks

Melendez: Walks

Daly: Fielders choice

Ardoin: Fly out to right

Bottom First

Lucas Gordon (Texas Pitching)

Markotic: Strikeout swinging

Ryan: Groundout to second

Johnson: Strikeout looking

Top Second

Todd: Lineout to first

Campbell: Strikeout looking

Faltine: Walks

Stehly: Single

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Caraway: E6, two-base error, scores on two wild pitches

Petkoff: Fly out to center

Taylor: Groundout to second

Puls: Flyout to right

Top Third

Kennedy: Single, steals second and advances to third on bad throw

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Daly: Strikeout swinging

Ardoin: RBI double

Kyle Dickey (TAMUCC) pitching

Todd: RBI double

Campbell: Flyout to center

Bottom Third

Modgling: Strikeout looking

Linneweber: Flyout to right

Markotic: Groundout to second

Top Fourth

Faltine: Walks

Stehly: Bunt single

Hodo: Walks

Kennedy: Pop up to shorstop

Melendez: RBI Fielders choice

Daly: Fly out to right

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.