LIVE UPDATES: Rice Strikes First, Leads Texas 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First
Texas followed up a dominant Friday performance with an even bigger rout on Saturday as they poured it on the Owls, winning 15-1 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Tristan Stevens tossed six shutout innings and the Longhorn bats were all over the Rice pitchers as cruised to an easy victory.
On Sunday the Longhorns will trot right hander Tanner Witt out to the mound who will try and follow up two impressive outings from Hansen and Stevens while the offense will try to replicate Saturday's performance.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Rice
Pregame
Texas released their lineup and it is as follows:
CF Doug Hodo
LF Eric Kennedy
1B Ivan Melendez
2B Mitchell Daly
C Silas Ardoin
3B Skylar Messinger
RF Dylan Campbell
Texas takes on Rice in a Sunday afternoon matchup from Disch Falk Field
SS Trey Faltine
DH Murphy Stehly
P Tanner Witt
Top First
Ben Dukes: Strikeout swinging
Austin Bulman: Solo home run
Guy Garibay Jr.: Pops out to third
Drew Woodcox: Strikeout swinging
