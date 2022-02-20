LIVE UPDATES: Rice Strikes First, Leads Texas 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First

Texas takes on Rice in a Sunday afternoon matchup from Disch Falk Field

Texas followed up a dominant Friday performance with an even bigger rout on Saturday as they poured it on the Owls, winning 15-1 to improve to 2-0 on the season. Tristan Stevens tossed six shutout innings and the Longhorn bats were all over the Rice pitchers as cruised to an easy victory.

On Sunday the Longhorns will trot right hander Tanner Witt out to the mound who will try and follow up two impressive outings from Hansen and Stevens while the offense will try to replicate Saturday's performance.

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Rice

Pregame

Texas released their lineup and it is as follows:

CF Doug Hodo

LF Eric Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

3B Skylar Messinger

RF Dylan Campbell

SS Trey Faltine

DH Murphy Stehly

P Tanner Witt

Top First

Ben Dukes: Strikeout swinging

Austin Bulman: Solo home run

Guy Garibay Jr.: Pops out to third

Drew Woodcox: Strikeout swinging

