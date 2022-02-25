LIVE UPDATES: Texas and Alabama Locked in A Pitchers Duel, Tied 0-0 After Five Innings

Texas welcomes Alabama to Disch-Falk Field to kick off a three game series on Friday.

The undefeated Texas Longhorns will take on the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide in an early season out of conference clash. If someone didn't know any better they would assume that was about a football game, which actually will happen in September. Rather, Texas baseball (5-0) welcomes the Crimson Tide (5-0) to Disch-Falk field for an important three game series.

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Alabama.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Doug Hodo

LF Eric Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

RF Austin Todd

3B Skyler Messinger

SS Trey Faltine



DH Murphy Stehly

P Pete Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Williamson: Strikeout swinging

Tamez: Groundout to second

Denton: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Garrett McMillan (Alabama) pitching

Hodo: Fly out to center

Kennedy: Single

Melendez: Fly out to right

Daly: Fly out to left

Top Second

Hamiter: Strikeout swinging

Diodati: Strikeout swinging

Seidl: Double

Jarvis: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Ardoin: Strikeout looking

Todd: Fly out to center

Messinger: Walks

Faltine: Fielders choice

Top Third

Pinckney: Groundout to first

Rose: Strikeout swinging

Williamson: Double

Tamez: Groundout to third

Bottom Third

Stehly: Infield single, out at second

Hodo: Strikeout looking

Kennedy: Fielders choice

Melendez: Walks

Daly: Fly out to right

Top Fourth

Denton: Groundout to short



Hamiter: Fly out to right

Diodati: E7

Seidl: Groundout to pitcher

Bottom Fourth

Ardoin: Groundout to short

Todd: Lineout to third



Messinger: Fly out to left

Top Fifth

Jarvis: Strikeout looking

Pinckney: Single

Rose: Single

Williamson: Strikeout looking

Tamez: Walks

Denton: Fly out to right

Bottom Fifth

Faltine: Strikeout looking

Stehly: Single

Hodo: Fly out to left

Kennedy: Groundout to first

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.