LIVE UPDATES: Texas and Alabama Locked in A Pitchers Duel, Tied 0-0 After Five Innings

The undefeated Texas Longhorns will take on the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide in an early season out of conference clash. If someone didn't know any better they would assume that was about a football game, which actually will happen in September. Rather, Texas baseball (5-0) welcomes the Crimson Tide (5-0) to Disch-Falk field for an important three game series.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Alabama.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Doug Hodo
LF Eric Kennedy
1B Ivan Melendez
2B Mitchell Daly
C Silas Ardoin
RF Austin Todd
3B Skyler Messinger
SS Trey Faltine
DH Murphy Stehly
P Pete Hansen
Top First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Williamson: Strikeout swinging
Tamez: Groundout to second
Denton: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Garrett McMillan (Alabama) pitching
Hodo: Fly out to center
Kennedy: Single
Melendez: Fly out to right
Daly: Fly out to left
Top Second
Hamiter: Strikeout swinging
Diodati: Strikeout swinging
Seidl: Double
Jarvis: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second
Ardoin: Strikeout looking
Todd: Fly out to center
Messinger: Walks
Faltine: Fielders choice
Top Third
Pinckney: Groundout to first
Rose: Strikeout swinging
Williamson: Double
Tamez: Groundout to third
Bottom Third
Stehly: Infield single, out at second
Hodo: Strikeout looking
Kennedy: Fielders choice
Melendez: Walks
Daly: Fly out to right
Top Fourth
Denton: Groundout to short
Hamiter: Fly out to right
Diodati: E7
Seidl: Groundout to pitcher
Bottom Fourth
Ardoin: Groundout to short
Todd: Lineout to third
Messinger: Fly out to left
Top Fifth
Jarvis: Strikeout looking
Pinckney: Single
Rose: Single
Williamson: Strikeout looking
Tamez: Walks
Denton: Fly out to right
Bottom Fifth
Faltine: Strikeout looking
Stehly: Single
Hodo: Fly out to left
Kennedy: Groundout to first
