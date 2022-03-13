Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Texas Looks to Clinch Series in the Game One of Doubleheader

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in doubleheader action on Sunday.

Game one of the series was an offensive explosion for the Longhorns, as Ivan Melendez led the way with his team leading fifth and sixth home runs of the season. Pete Hansen gave up five runs but was able to pitch six innings and save the bullpen arms for the doubleheader on Sunday. 

Now, after game one of the series was postponed on Friday, Texas and South Carolina. will play a doubleheader on Sunday, with game one lasting seven innings and game two being a full nine inning game. 

You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in game one of the doubleheader on Sunday. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

C Ardoin 

2B Daly

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17795221
Play
News

2022 March Madness: Men’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
10 hours ago
USATSI_17630917
Play
News

2022 March Madness: Women’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA women's teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
14 hours ago
USATSI_17795212
Play
News

2022 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Keep up with the game times and results of the Big 12 Men's Tournament as they happen in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
15 hours ago

DH Stehly

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

RF Campbell

P Stevens

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

USATSI_17795221
News

2022 March Madness: Men’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins10 hours ago
USATSI_17630917
News

2022 March Madness: Women’s Conference Tournament Automatic Bid Tracker

Check here often to see which NCAA women's teams win conference tournaments and punch their tickets to the NCAA Tournament

By Matthew Postins14 hours ago
USATSI_17795212
News

2022 Big 12 Men’s Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Keep up with the game times and results of the Big 12 Men's Tournament as they happen in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
allennn
News

Big 12 Men's Tournament Tracker: Kansas Beats TCU

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Men's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City all the way to Saturday's final

By Matthew Postins15 hours ago
USATSI_17663301
News

2022 Big 12 Women's Tournament Primer: Complete schedule, dates, TV times

Here's everything you need to know as the Big 12 Women's Tournament tips off in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins18 hours ago
DeYona Gaston
News

Big 12 Women's Tournament Tracker: Iowa State Survives

Keep up with all of the action from the Big 12 Women's Basketball Tournament in Kansas City

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Hansen 3
Baseball

GAME LOG: Melendez Homers Twice, Longhorns Win Game One 9-5

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in Columbia on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
Aliyah Matharu
News

Aliyah Matharu's Hot Shooting Leads Longhorns

Matharu's crucial shooting stretch late in the third quarter gave the Longhorns the room it needed to beat K-State

By Matthew PostinsMar 11, 2022