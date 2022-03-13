LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Texas Looks to Clinch Series in the Game One of Doubleheader

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in doubleheader action on Sunday.

Game one of the series was an offensive explosion for the Longhorns, as Ivan Melendez led the way with his team leading fifth and sixth home runs of the season. Pete Hansen gave up five runs but was able to pitch six innings and save the bullpen arms for the doubleheader on Sunday.

Now, after game one of the series was postponed on Friday, Texas and South Carolina. will play a doubleheader on Sunday, with game one lasting seven innings and game two being a full nine inning game.

You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in game one of the doubleheader on Sunday.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

C Ardoin

2B Daly

DH Stehly

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

RF Campbell

P Stevens

