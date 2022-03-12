LIVE UPDATES: South Carolina Answers Back, Gamecocks Lead 3-2 After the First Inning
After game one of the series was postponed due to inclement weather, the Longhorns are ready to open the series against South Carolina. Texas, coming off of a midweek series split against Texas State, will be looking to bounce back from their second loss of the season and prove they are the best team in the country.
You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Gamecocks on Saturday.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
C Ardoin
2B Daly
DH Stehly
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
RF Campbell
P Hansen
Top First
Noah Hall (South Carolina) pitching
Hodo: Single
Kennedy: Pop out to third
Melendez: Two-run home run
Ardoin: Groundout to short
Daly: Strikeout looking
Bottom First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Belk: Double
Braswell: Strikeout swinging
Wimmer: RBI single, scores on a wild pitch
Eyster: Single
Madden: Fly out to right, Wimmer to third
Sightler: RBI double
Burgess: Groundout to third
