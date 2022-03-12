Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: South Carolina Answers Back, Gamecocks Lead 3-2 After the First Inning

The Longhorns take on the Gamecocks in Columbia on Saturday.

After game one of the series was postponed due to inclement weather, the Longhorns are ready to open the series against South Carolina. Texas, coming off of a midweek series split against Texas State, will be looking to bounce back from their second loss of the season and prove they are the best team in the country. 

You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Gamecocks on Saturday.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

C Ardoin 

2B Daly 

DH Stehly

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

RF Campbell

P Hansen

Top First

Noah Hall (South Carolina) pitching

Hodo: Single

Kennedy: Pop out to third

Melendez: Two-run home run

Ardoin: Groundout to short

Daly: Strikeout looking

Bottom First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Belk: Double

Braswell: Strikeout swinging

Wimmer: RBI single, scores on a wild pitch

Eyster: Single

Madden: Fly out to right, Wimmer to third

Sightler: RBI double

Burgess: Groundout to third

