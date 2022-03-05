LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Texas Takes on No. 17 Tennessee to Start the Shriners Classic
The Longhorns enter the Shriners College Classic this weekend with a 9-0 weekend, ready to face their toughest competition of the season to date. To kick off their weekend in Houston, Texas will face a scorching hot Tennessee team, hoping to slow down their offense and remain undefeated.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Tennessee.
Pregame
Once the Longhorns have released their starting lineup, we will post it here.
The first pitch was initially scheduled for 7:05 p.m. Central but will be pushed back due to LSU-OU going into extra innings. We will provide a first pitch time when it is announced.
