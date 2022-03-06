LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Texas Takes on No. 7 LSU, Looks to Remain Undefeated
The Longhorns opened their weekend at the Shriners College Classic with an impressive 7-2 win over Tennessee, improving to 10-0 on the season as a result. Texas got six innings of one run baseball out of Pete Hansen, while the bats came alive once Tennessee starter Chase Burns left the game, with six of the seven runs driven in against the bullpen.
Now, the Longhorns must turn their attention a top 10 opponent in LSU, who also won their first game at the Shriners Classic over Oklahoma in walkoff fashion.
You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Tigers on Saturday.
Pregame
Watch: Astros YouTube/MLB.com are both streaming the Shriners Classic
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
2B Daly
C Ardoin
DH Stehly
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
RF Campbell
P Stevens
