LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Texas Takes on No. 7 LSU, Looks to Remain Undefeated

The Longhorns take on the Tigers on Saturday in the Shriners Classic in Houston.

The Longhorns opened their weekend at the Shriners College Classic with an impressive 7-2 win over Tennessee, improving to 10-0 on the season as a result. Texas got six innings of one run baseball out of Pete Hansen, while the bats came alive once Tennessee starter Chase Burns left the game, with six of the seven runs driven in against the bullpen. 

Now, the Longhorns must turn their attention a top 10 opponent in LSU, who also won their first game at the Shriners Classic over Oklahoma in walkoff fashion. 

You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Tigers on Saturday. 

Pregame

Watch: Astros YouTube/MLB.com are both streaming the Shriners Classic

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

2B Daly

C Ardoin

DH Stehly

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

RF Campbell

P Stevens

