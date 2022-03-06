LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Texas Takes on UCLA, Looking to Remain Undefeated

The Longhorns take on the Bruins on Sunday in their final game at the Shriners Classic.

Texas notched another impressive non-conference win on Saturday, taking down the No. 6 LSU Tigers 6-1, moving to 11-0 on the season. Tristan Stevens led the way on the mound, throwing seven shutout innings while the offense exploded for four runs in the second inning, with Hodo's three-run home run leading the way.

Now the Longhorns turn their attention to UCLA, looking to finish the Shriners Classic with a win and maintain their undefeated record.

You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Bruins on Sunday.

Pregame

First pitch set for 3:35 p.m. Central.

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

DH Ardoin

RF Todd

2B Stehly

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

C Schuessler

P Gordon

