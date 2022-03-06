LIVE UPDATES: No. 1 Texas Takes on UCLA, Looking to Remain Undefeated
Texas notched another impressive non-conference win on Saturday, taking down the No. 6 LSU Tigers 6-1, moving to 11-0 on the season. Tristan Stevens led the way on the mound, throwing seven shutout innings while the offense exploded for four runs in the second inning, with Hodo's three-run home run leading the way.
Now the Longhorns turn their attention to UCLA, looking to finish the Shriners Classic with a win and maintain their undefeated record.
You can follow along here for live updates as the Longhorns take on the Bruins on Sunday.
Pregame
First pitch set for 3:35 p.m. Central.
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Ivan Melendez
DH Ardoin
RF Todd
2B Stehly
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
C Schuessler
P Gordon
