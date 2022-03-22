Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: No Score Early, Longhorns Tied 0-0 After the First Inning

Texas hosts Central Arkansas in a midweek contest at the Disch.

Coming into their contest on Tuesday against Central Arkansas, Texas has won four straight games in rather dominant fashion, scoring 10 or more runs in all four. Justin Eckhardt will start the game on the mound as the Longhorns look to keep the momentum rolling into the start of conference play this weekend. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Central Arkansas.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

RF Stehly 

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

DH Constantine

P Eckhardt

Top First

Justin Eckhardt (Texas) pitching

Johnson: Groundout to second

Emmet: Strikeout swinging

Mendolia: Groundout to pitcher

Bottom First

Dillan Janak (UCA) pitching

Hodo: Fly out to right

Kennedy: Strikeout looking

Melendez: Fly out to center

