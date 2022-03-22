LIVE UPDATES: No Score Early, Longhorns Tied 0-0 After the First Inning
Coming into their contest on Tuesday against Central Arkansas, Texas has won four straight games in rather dominant fashion, scoring 10 or more runs in all four. Justin Eckhardt will start the game on the mound as the Longhorns look to keep the momentum rolling into the start of conference play this weekend.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Central Arkansas.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
2B Daly
DH Constantine
LOOK: QB Quinn Ewers Takes Part in His First Texas Longhorns Practice
The Longhorns will have a new man under center in 2022, and Quinn Ewers is aiming to leave his mark
Longhorns Spring Depth Chart: First Look At Spring Position Battles on Defense
The Longhorns began spring practice on Tuesday, and we got our first look at the initial depth charts
Longhorns Spring Depth Chart: First Look At Spring Position Battles on Offense
The Longhorns began spring practice on Tuesday, and we got our first look at the initial depth charts
P Eckhardt
Top First
Justin Eckhardt (Texas) pitching
Johnson: Groundout to second
Emmet: Strikeout swinging
Mendolia: Groundout to pitcher
Bottom First
Dillan Janak (UCA) pitching
Hodo: Fly out to right
Kennedy: Strikeout looking
Melendez: Fly out to center
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!