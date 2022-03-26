Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 2-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First

The Longhorns take on the Red Raiders in game two on Saturday.

Texas dropped their first game of conference play on Friday to Texas Tech, losing on a walk off steal of home in the bottom of the tenth. The ball was flying out of the park as both teams combined for seven home runs, including four solo blasts for Texas. The Longhorns will look to get back on track on Saturday and even up the series. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas Tech.

Pregame

Texas has released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

LF Kennedy

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

DH Kash

P Stevens

Top First

Brandon Birdsell (TTU) pitching

Kennedy: Infield single

Hodo: Sac bunt, Kennedy to second

Melendez: Two-run home run

Stehly: Bunt single

Ardoin: Groundout to second, Stehly to third

Faltine: Strikeout looking

