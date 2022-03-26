LIVE UPDATES: Texas Strikes First, Longhorns Lead 2-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First
Texas dropped their first game of conference play on Friday to Texas Tech, losing on a walk off steal of home in the bottom of the tenth. The ball was flying out of the park as both teams combined for seven home runs, including four solo blasts for Texas. The Longhorns will look to get back on track on Saturday and even up the series.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas Tech.
Pregame
Texas has released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Kennedy
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
2B Daly
DH Kash
P Stevens
Top First
Brandon Birdsell (TTU) pitching
Kennedy: Infield single
Hodo: Sac bunt, Kennedy to second
Melendez: Two-run home run
Stehly: Bunt single
Ardoin: Groundout to second, Stehly to third
Faltine: Strikeout looking
