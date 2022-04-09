Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Gets A Run Back, Longhorns Trail 6-2 After the Second

The Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs in game two on Saturday.

Pete Hansen remained dominant in Big 12 play with yet another impressive outing in game one of this series. Hansen threw his first career complete game, notching the shutout while only allowing two hits and striking out 12. Now Texas will turn to Tristan Stevens on Saturday as they look to clinch their second Big 12 series win. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on TCU.

Pregame 

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

RF Stehly

1B Melendez

C Ardoin

DH Todd

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

LF Campbell

P Stevens

Top First

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

Nunez: Infield single

Taylor: Double

Bishop: Strikeout swinging

Rodgers: Groundout to first, Nunez scores

Sacco: RBI single, steals second, third on E2

Byrne: E7

Boyers: Groundout to first

Bottom First

Marcelo Perez (TCU) pitching

Hodo: Fly out to center

Stehly: Solo home run

Melendez: Walk

Ardoin: Pop out to second

Todd: Fielder's choice, Melendez out at second

Top Second

Spenrath: Double

Brown: Infield single

Nunez: Sac bunt, both runners advance

Taylor: Three-run home run

Bishop: Groundout to third

Rodgers: Single

Sacco: Double

Byrne: Groundout to first

Bottom Second

Faltine: Single

Messinger: Single

Daly: Fielder's choice, both runners advance

Campbell: Sac fly, Faltine scores

Hodo: Fly out to center

