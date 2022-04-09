LIVE UPDATES: Texas Gets A Run Back, Longhorns Trail 6-2 After the Second
Pete Hansen remained dominant in Big 12 play with yet another impressive outing in game one of this series. Hansen threw his first career complete game, notching the shutout while only allowing two hits and striking out 12. Now Texas will turn to Tristan Stevens on Saturday as they look to clinch their second Big 12 series win.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on TCU.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
RF Stehly
1B Melendez
C Ardoin
DH Todd
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
2B Daly
LF Campbell
P Stevens
Top First
Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching
Nunez: Infield single
Taylor: Double
Bishop: Strikeout swinging
Rodgers: Groundout to first, Nunez scores
Sacco: RBI single, steals second, third on E2
Byrne: E7
Boyers: Groundout to first
Bottom First
Marcelo Perez (TCU) pitching
Hodo: Fly out to center
Stehly: Solo home run
Melendez: Walk
Ardoin: Pop out to second
Todd: Fielder's choice, Melendez out at second
Top Second
Spenrath: Double
Brown: Infield single
Nunez: Sac bunt, both runners advance
Taylor: Three-run home run
Bishop: Groundout to third
Rodgers: Single
Sacco: Double
Byrne: Groundout to first
Bottom Second
Faltine: Single
Messinger: Single
Daly: Fielder's choice, both runners advance
Campbell: Sac fly, Faltine scores
Hodo: Fly out to center
