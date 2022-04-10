LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Texas and TCU Tied 0-0 After the First Inning
Following a dominant outing in game one from starter Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens was unable to match his outing. Stevens struggled early, giving up six runs and only making it through two innings before being pulled. While the Longhorn offense put up five runs, they were unable to overcome the early 6-1 deficit. Now, Texas looks to bounce back on Sunday and win their second Big 12 series.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on TCU.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Campbell
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
DH Todd
3B Messinger
2B Daly
SS Faltine
Scottie Scheffler Enters Masters Sunday With Chance At History
Scottie Scheffler is looking to join elite company, and seal up his first major victory at the most prestigious tournament in golf
WATCH: Longhorns Ewers and Worthy Show Great Connection in Spring Football
Worthy showcased his elusiveness in the Longhorns scrimmage on Saturday
'I Need to See More': Texas Still in Mix for Talented In-State Shooting Guard?
Longhorns still aiming to snag their first commit from the class of 2023
P Gordon
Top First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Nunez: Groundout to second
Taylor: Line out to second
Bishop: Groundout to third
Bottom First
Brett Walker (TCU) pitching
Campbell: Pop out to first
Hodo: Fly out to center
Melendez: Fly out to right
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!