Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Texas and TCU Tied 0-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns wrap up their three game series against the Horned Frogs on Sunday.

Following a dominant outing in game one from starter Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens was unable to match his outing. Stevens struggled early, giving up six runs and only making it through two innings before being pulled. While the Longhorn offense put up five runs, they were unable to overcome the early 6-1 deficit. Now, Texas looks to bounce back on Sunday and win their second Big 12 series. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on TCU.

Pregame 

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

LF Campbell

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

DH Todd

3B Messinger

2B Daly

SS Faltine

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18052356
Play
News

Scottie Scheffler Enters Masters Sunday With Chance At History

Scottie Scheffler is looking to join elite company, and seal up his first major victory at the most prestigious tournament in golf

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
1 hour ago
worthy aa
Play
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Ewers and Worthy Show Great Connection in Spring Football

Worthy showcased his elusiveness in the Longhorns scrimmage on Saturday

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago
ja'kobe walter
Play
Men's Basketball

'I Need to See More': Texas Still in Mix for Talented In-State Shooting Guard?

Longhorns still aiming to snag their first commit from the class of 2023

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
1 hour ago

P Gordon

Top First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Nunez: Groundout to second

Taylor: Line out to second

Bishop: Groundout to third

Bottom First

Brett Walker (TCU) pitching

Campbell: Pop out to first

Hodo: Fly out to center

Melendez: Fly out to right

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook..

USATSI_18052356
News

Scottie Scheffler Enters Masters Sunday With Chance At History

Scottie Scheffler is looking to join elite company, and seal up his first major victory at the most prestigious tournament in golf

By Matt Galatzan1 hour ago
worthy aa
Football

WATCH: Longhorns Ewers and Worthy Show Great Connection in Spring Football

Worthy showcased his elusiveness in the Longhorns scrimmage on Saturday

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
ja'kobe walter
Men's Basketball

'I Need to See More': Texas Still in Mix for Talented In-State Shooting Guard?

Longhorns still aiming to snag their first commit from the class of 2023

By Zach Dimmitt1 hour ago
USATSI_18052444
News

Scottie Scheffler Remains in Masters Lead

Scheffler's lead fell from five strokes to three after he had four bogeys on the back nine on Saturday at Augusta National

By Matthew Postins2 hours ago
USATSI_18052347
News

Scheffler Heads to Masters Sunday With 3-Shot Lead

Longhorns Masters Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as former Texas golfers look to take home golf's biggest prize

By Longhorns Country Staff18 hours ago
Stevens 5
Baseball

GAME LOG: Texas Unable to Overcome Early 6-1 Deficit, Drop Game Two 7-5

The Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs in game two on Saturday.

By Connor Zimmerlee19 hours ago
GettyImages-1390355302
News

Scottie Scheffler’s ‘Langer Approach’ to Taming The Masters

As the former Texas golfer took control of the Masters, he drew inspiration from a two-time champion known for precision

By Matthew PostinsApr 8, 2022
GettyImages-1390357349
News

Scottie Scheffler Takes Control Of Masters After Round 2

With 5-under 67, the former Longhorn holds a five-shot lead on the field with 36 holes remaining at Augusta National

By Matthew PostinsApr 8, 2022