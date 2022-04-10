LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Texas and TCU Tied 0-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns wrap up their three game series against the Horned Frogs on Sunday.

Following a dominant outing in game one from starter Pete Hansen, Tristan Stevens was unable to match his outing. Stevens struggled early, giving up six runs and only making it through two innings before being pulled. While the Longhorn offense put up five runs, they were unable to overcome the early 6-1 deficit. Now, Texas looks to bounce back on Sunday and win their second Big 12 series.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on TCU.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

LF Campbell

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

DH Todd

3B Messinger

2B Daly

SS Faltine

P Gordon

Top First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Nunez: Groundout to second

Taylor: Line out to second

Bishop: Groundout to third

Bottom First

Brett Walker (TCU) pitching

Campbell: Pop out to first

Hodo: Fly out to center

Melendez: Fly out to right

