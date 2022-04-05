LIVE UPDATES: Vaqueros Get A Run Back, Longhorns Lead 6-1 After Two Innings

The Longhorns are back in action against the Vaqueros on Tuesday.

After an exciting weekend series against Oklahoma, Texas returns home on Tuesday to take on the UTRGV Vaqueros. The Longhorns, fresh off a series win over the Sooners, will look to keep the momentum rolling and pick up their second straight win.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on UTRGV.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

RF Stehly

1B Melendez

C Ardoin

DH Todd

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

LF Campbell

P Eckhardt

Top First

Justin Eckhardt (Texas) pitching

Blake: Fly out to left

Ramirez: Groundout to second

Pimentel: Infield single

Sturges: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Max Balderrama Jr. (UTRGV) pitching

Hodo: Walk

Stehly: Two-run home run

Melendez: Single

Ardoin: Groundout to third, Melendez to second

Todd: Groundout to short

Faltine: RBI double

Messinger: RBI single

Daly: Two-run home run

Campbell: Single

Hodo: Fly out to center

Top Second

Rojas Jr.: Single

Sanchez: Single

Cain: Fly out to left

Shelton: Fielder's choice, Sanchez out at second, Rojas Jr. to third

Lopez: RBI single

Blake: Strikeout swinging

Bottom Second

Ricky Gerik Jr. (UTRGV) pitching

Stehly: Strikeout swinging

Melendez: E4, reaches second

Ardoin: Groundout to short

Todd: Walk

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

