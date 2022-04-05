LIVE UPDATES: Vaqueros Get A Run Back, Longhorns Lead 6-1 After Two Innings
After an exciting weekend series against Oklahoma, Texas returns home on Tuesday to take on the UTRGV Vaqueros. The Longhorns, fresh off a series win over the Sooners, will look to keep the momentum rolling and pick up their second straight win.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on UTRGV.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
RF Stehly
1B Melendez
C Ardoin
DH Todd
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
2B Daly
LF Campbell
P Eckhardt
Top First
Justin Eckhardt (Texas) pitching
Blake: Fly out to left
Ramirez: Groundout to second
Pimentel: Infield single
Sturges: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Max Balderrama Jr. (UTRGV) pitching
Hodo: Walk
Stehly: Two-run home run
Melendez: Single
Texas Hoops Top 10 in Title Odds for Next Season?
Longhorns made strides in first season under Chris Beard
Sark: Texas WR Jordan Whittington 'Highlight' of Spring Practice
Junior receiver has played in only 14 games over three seasons at Texas.
Trio of Longhorns Named to Midseason Golden Spikes Award Watch List
The prestigious award announced their midseason watch list on Tuesday.
Ardoin: Groundout to third, Melendez to second
Todd: Groundout to short
Faltine: RBI double
Messinger: RBI single
Daly: Two-run home run
Campbell: Single
Hodo: Fly out to center
Top Second
Rojas Jr.: Single
Sanchez: Single
Cain: Fly out to left
Shelton: Fielder's choice, Sanchez out at second, Rojas Jr. to third
Lopez: RBI single
Blake: Strikeout swinging
Bottom Second
Ricky Gerik Jr. (UTRGV) pitching
Stehly: Strikeout swinging
Melendez: E4, reaches second
Ardoin: Groundout to short
Todd: Walk
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!