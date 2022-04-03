LIVE UPDATES: Oklahoma Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 After Two Innings
After cruising to an easy win in game one of the series on Friday, Texas hoped to do the same on Saturday to clinch the series win. However, that would not be the case as the offense struggled to do much of anything and the bullpen once again was unreliable with a late game lead. Now, the Longhorns turn to Sunday and starter Lucas Gordon to pull out the series win.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Oklahoma.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
SS Faltine
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
3B Messinger
DH Todd
2B Daly
LF Campbell
P Gordon
Top First
Chazz Martinez (OU) pitching
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Melendez: Walk
Stehly: Pop out to second
Bottom First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Tredaway: Groundout to third
Graham: HBP, steals second
Robertson: Single
Muniz: RBI sac bunt
Crooks: Fly out to second
Top Second
Ardoin: Fly out to right
Messinger: Walk
Todd: Lined into double play
Bottom Second
Brown: Groundout to short
Horton: Triple, out at home
Orduno: Fielder's choice, Horton out at home
Clark: Strikeout looking
