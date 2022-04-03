Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Oklahoma Strikes First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 After Two Innings

The Longhorns close out the series against the Sooners on Sunday.

After cruising to an easy win in game one of the series on Friday, Texas hoped to do the same on Saturday to clinch the series win. However, that would not be the case as the offense struggled to do much of anything and the bullpen once again was unreliable with a late game lead. Now, the Longhorns turn to Sunday and starter Lucas Gordon to pull out the series win. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Oklahoma. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

SS Faltine

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

3B Messinger

DH Todd

2B Daly

LF Campbell

P Gordon

Top First

Chazz Martinez (OU) pitching

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Melendez: Walk

Stehly: Pop out to second

Bottom First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Tredaway: Groundout to third

Graham: HBP, steals second

Robertson: Single

Muniz: RBI sac bunt

Crooks: Fly out to second

Top Second

Ardoin: Fly out to right

Messinger: Walk

Todd: Lined into double play

Bottom Second

Brown: Groundout to short

Horton: Triple, out at home

Orduno: Fielder's choice, Horton out at home

Clark: Strikeout looking

