LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Longhorns and Sooners Tied 0-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns take on Sooners in game two of a three game series on Saturday.

Texas came into Friday's game against Oklahoma looking to get back on track in conference play following a disappointing opening weekend against Texas Tech. The Longhorns did so in dominant fashion, as starter Pete Hansen tossed eight innings of one-run baseball, racking up 12 strikeouts in the process.

Offensively, Texas put up seven runs as they cruised to an easy win over the Sooners. Now Texas will go for the win in game two to clinch the series victory and to get to a winning record in conference play.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Oklahoma.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

LF Kennedy

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

DH Stehly

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

RF Campbell

P Stevens

Top First

David Sandlin (OU) pitching

Kennedy: Groundout to second

Hodo: Groundout to short

Melendez: Groundout to third

Bottom First

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

Nicklaus: Fly out to center

Graham: Strikeout swinging, reached first on wild pitch, stole second

Robertson: Walk

Treadaway: Strikeout swinging

Crooks: Intentional walk

Muniz: Groundout to third

