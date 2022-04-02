LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Longhorns and Sooners Tied 0-0 After the First Inning
Texas came into Friday's game against Oklahoma looking to get back on track in conference play following a disappointing opening weekend against Texas Tech. The Longhorns did so in dominant fashion, as starter Pete Hansen tossed eight innings of one-run baseball, racking up 12 strikeouts in the process.
Offensively, Texas put up seven runs as they cruised to an easy win over the Sooners. Now Texas will go for the win in game two to clinch the series victory and to get to a winning record in conference play.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Kennedy
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
DH Stehly
C Ardoin
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
2B Daly
RF Campbell
P Stevens
Top First
David Sandlin (OU) pitching
Kennedy: Groundout to second
Hodo: Groundout to short
Melendez: Groundout to third
Bottom First
Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching
Nicklaus: Fly out to center
Graham: Strikeout swinging, reached first on wild pitch, stole second
Robertson: Walk
Treadaway: Strikeout swinging
Crooks: Intentional walk
Muniz: Groundout to third
