Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Nothing Going Early, Longhorns and Sooners Tied 0-0 After the First Inning

The Longhorns take on Sooners in game two of a three game series on Saturday.

Texas came into Friday's game against Oklahoma looking to get back on track in conference play following a disappointing opening weekend against Texas Tech. The Longhorns did so in dominant fashion, as starter Pete Hansen tossed eight innings of one-run baseball, racking up 12 strikeouts in the process. 

Offensively, Texas put up seven runs as they cruised to an easy win over the Sooners. Now Texas will go for the win in game two to clinch the series victory and to get to a winning record in conference play. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas A&M.

Pregame 

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

LF Kennedy

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

DH Stehly

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

RF Campbell

P Stevens

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Justice Finkley
Play
Podcast

Mother of Longhorns DE Justice Finkley Joins Locked on Longhorns

Dr. Finkley stops by the show to tell Longhorn Nation everything they need to know about future Texas superstar Justice Finkley!

By Jonathan Davis3 hours ago
3 hours ago
Silas Ardoin 5
Play
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pete Hansen Dominates, Longhorns Win Game One 7-1

The Longhorns start a three game series against the Sooners on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
18 hours ago
Maalik Murphy
Play
Football

Getting Closer?: Sarkisian Provides Update On Texas QB Maalik Murphy

Maalik Murphy has been cleared to get out of his walking boot, but is he cleared for practice?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Top First

David Sandlin (OU) pitching

Kennedy: Groundout to second

Hodo: Groundout to short

Melendez: Groundout to third

Bottom First

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

Nicklaus: Fly out to center

Graham: Strikeout swinging, reached first on wild pitch, stole second

Robertson: Walk

Treadaway: Strikeout swinging

Crooks: Intentional walk

Muniz: Groundout to third

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Justice Finkley
Podcast

Mother of Longhorns DE Justice Finkley Joins Locked on Longhorns

Dr. Finkley stops by the show to tell Longhorn Nation everything they need to know about future Texas superstar Justice Finkley!

By Jonathan Davis3 hours ago
Silas Ardoin 5
Baseball

GAME LOG: Pete Hansen Dominates, Longhorns Win Game One 7-1

The Longhorns start a three game series against the Sooners on Friday.

By Connor Zimmerlee18 hours ago
Maalik Murphy
Football

Getting Closer?: Sarkisian Provides Update On Texas QB Maalik Murphy

Maalik Murphy has been cleared to get out of his walking boot, but is he cleared for practice?

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago
Quinn Ewers
Podcast

Locked on Longhorns: Texas Spring Practice Update and Big Recruiting News

On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns we discuss updates from Thursday's 5th spring practice, a huge recruiting weekend for Texas and two future Longhorns shining in the Mcdonalds All American Game.

By Jonathan Davis19 hours ago
Rueben Owens
Recruiting

Longhorns in Line For Second Straight Loaded Recruiting Weekend

The Longhorns are in line for their second big time visit weekend in a row

By Matt GalatzanApr 1, 2022
011121_MFB_BillingsleyJa_CFP_KG3487
Football

‘Real Threat’: Sarkisian Praises Texas Tight End Jahleel Billingsley

‘Real Threat’: Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian praises transfer tight end Jahleel Billingsley

By Tomer BarazaniApr 1, 2022
ramey tcu
News

Longhorns Courtney Ramey Enters NBA Draft and NCAA Transfer Portal

The Texas Longhorns men's basketball team got some difficult news on Thursday when starting guard Courtney Ramey announced his exit from the program.

By Matt GalatzanMar 31, 2022
Rori Harmon
News

Best May Be Ahead for Texas Women's Basketball

With Back-to-Back Elite Eights behind them, Vic Schaefer and the Longhorns won't rest until they get to the Final Four

By Matthew PostinsMar 31, 2022