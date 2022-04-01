LIVE UPDATES: Texas Adds Another, Longhorns Lead 4-1 Going Into the Bottom of the Fourth
Texas' start to conference play last weekend against Texas Tech is one the Longhorns would like to forget. They dropped the first two games of the series, losing both via walk-off, before run-ruling the Red Raiders on Sunday to salvage the series. Now the Longhorns travel to Arlington, hoping to get back on track in conference play against rival Oklahoma.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Oklahoma.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows:
LF Kennedy
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
DH Stehly
C Ardoin
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
2B Daly
RF Campbell
P Hansen
Top First
Jake Bennett (OU) pitching
Kennedy: Groundout to first
Hodo: Pop out to short
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Bottom First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Graham: Strikeout swinging
Robertson: Single
Muniz: Hit by pitch, picked off second
Crooks: RBI single
Treadaway: Fly out to left
Top Second
Stehly: Pop out to second
Getting Closer?: Sarkisian Provides Update On Texas QB Maalik Murphy
Maalik Murphy has been cleared to get out of his walking boot, but is he cleared for practice?
Locked on Longhorns: Texas Spring Practice Update and Big Recruiting News
On today's episode of Locked on Longhorns we discuss updates from Thursday's 5th spring practice, a huge recruiting weekend for Texas and two future Longhorns shining in the Mcdonalds All American Game.
Longhorns in Line For Second Straight Loaded Recruiting Weekend
The Longhorns are in line for their second big time visit weekend in a row
Ardoin: Walk
Faltine: Strikeout swinging
Messinger: Single
Daly: Groundout to short
Bottom Second
Brown: Strikeout swinging
Horton: Groundout to third
McGwire: Strikeout looking
Top Third
Campbell: Single
Kennedy: Single
Hodo: Two-run single
Melendez: Strikeout swinging
Stehly: Single, Hodo to third
Ardoin: Sac fly, Hodo scores
Faltine: Fly out to right
Bottom Third
Nicklaus: Strikeout swinging
Graham: Strikeout swinging
Robertson: Strikeout looking
Top Fourth
Messinger: Double
Daly: RBI single, caught stealing
Campbell: Fly out to right
Kennedy: Fly out to center
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!