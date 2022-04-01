Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Texas Adds Another, Longhorns Lead 4-1 Going Into the Bottom of the Fourth

The Longhorns start a three game series against the Sooners on Friday.

Texas' start to conference play last weekend against Texas Tech is one the Longhorns would like to forget. They dropped the first two games of the series, losing both via walk-off, before run-ruling the Red Raiders on Sunday to salvage the series. Now the Longhorns travel to Arlington, hoping to get back on track in conference play against rival Oklahoma. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Oklahoma. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their lineup and it is as follows: 

LF Kennedy

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

DH Stehly

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

2B Daly

RF Campbell

P Hansen

Top First

Jake Bennett (OU) pitching

Kennedy: Groundout to first

Hodo: Pop out to short

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Bottom First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Graham: Strikeout swinging

Robertson: Single

Muniz: Hit by pitch, picked off second

Crooks: RBI single

Treadaway: Fly out to left

Top Second

Stehly: Pop out to second

Ardoin: Walk

Faltine: Strikeout swinging

Messinger: Single

Daly: Groundout to short

Bottom Second

Brown: Strikeout swinging

Horton: Groundout to third

McGwire: Strikeout looking

Top Third

Campbell: Single

Kennedy: Single

Hodo: Two-run single

Melendez: Strikeout swinging

Stehly: Single, Hodo to third

Ardoin: Sac fly, Hodo scores

Faltine: Fly out to right

Bottom Third

Nicklaus: Strikeout swinging

Graham: Strikeout swinging

Robertson: Strikeout looking

Top Fourth

Messinger: Double

Daly: RBI single, caught stealing

Campbell: Fly out to right

Kennedy: Fly out to center

