LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Texas Takes on Texas A&M
One of the most intense rivalries in all of college sports is being renewed yet again on the diamond, as Texas takes on Texas A&M. The Longhorns renew a heated rivalry with the Aggies in a midweek, future SEC preview at the Disch. Texas will look to pick up the win and roll some momentum together after a disappointing series loss against Texas Tech.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas A&M.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Kennedy
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
SS Faltine
3B Mesinger
2B Daly
DH Kash
P Eckhardt
