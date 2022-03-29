Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Texas Takes on Texas A&M

The Longhorns welcome the Aggies to the Disch on Tuesday.

One of the most intense rivalries in all of college sports is being renewed yet again on the diamond, as Texas takes on Texas A&M. The Longhorns renew a heated rivalry with the Aggies in a midweek, future SEC preview at the Disch. Texas will look to pick up the win and roll some momentum together after a disappointing series loss against Texas Tech. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Texas A&M.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

LF Kennedy

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Mesinger

2B Daly

DH Kash

P Eckhardt

