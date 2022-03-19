LIVE UPDATES: Texas Adds Three, Longhorns Lead 4-1 After Four Innings
After Texas' Wednesday offensive performance against The Citadel, it was hard to imagine a better showing from the Texas bats. However, that performance came on Friday evening as the Longhorns routed the Cardinals 19-4 to win game one of the series.
Now, the Longhorns look for the series win on Saturday, turning to Tristan Stevens on the mound, as he hopes to get the same run production that Pete Hansen received on Friday.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Incarnate Word.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
C Ardoin
RF Stehly
DH O'Dowd
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
2B Daly
P Stevens
Top First
Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching
Rogers: Single, caught stealing
Smith: Pop out to first
Yanez: Groundout to second
Bottom First
Aaron Celestino (Incarnate Word) pitching
Hodo: Groundout to short
Kennedy: Groundout to second
Melendez: Double
Ardoin: Groundout to third
Top Second
Gonzales: Groundout to second
Darden: Double
Ehrhardt: Hit by pitch
Carr: Fielder's choice, runners at the corners
Baran: RBI single
Grady: Groundout to second
Talented 2023 In-State WR Eyeing Longhorns
Texas has received attention from talented pass-catching recruits as of late
Sweet 16 Dreaming: Longhorns GAMEDAY vs. Purdue
Who will snag the spot to the Sweet 16?
Texas Starts NCAA Women's Tournament With Win
The No. 2 seed Longhorns built a big lead and maintained it as they sent home Fairfield in the first round at the Erwin Center
Bottom Second
Stehly: Double
O'Dowd: Single
Messinger: RBI fielder's choice
Faltine: Single
Daly: Fielder's choice
Hodo: Strikeout swinging
Kennedy: Groundout to second
Top Third
Rogers: Single
Smith: Grounded into double play
Yanez: Line out to second
Bottom Third
Melendez: Groundout to third
Ardoin: Strikeout looking
Stehly: Groundout to third
Top Fourth
Gonzales: Groundout to short
Darden: Strikeout swinging
Ehrhardt: Fly out to left
Bottom Fourth
O'Dowd: Fly out to center
Messinger: Single
Faltine: Single, steals second
Daly: Strikeout swinging
Hodo: Walk
Kennedy: Two-run single
Melendez: RBI single
Chandler David (UIW) pitching
Ardoin: Fly out to right
You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98
Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!