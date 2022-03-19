LIVE UPDATES: Texas Adds Three, Longhorns Lead 4-1 After Four Innings

The Longhorns take on the Cardinals at the Disch on Saturday.

After Texas' Wednesday offensive performance against The Citadel, it was hard to imagine a better showing from the Texas bats. However, that performance came on Friday evening as the Longhorns routed the Cardinals 19-4 to win game one of the series.

Now, the Longhorns look for the series win on Saturday, turning to Tristan Stevens on the mound, as he hopes to get the same run production that Pete Hansen received on Friday.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Incarnate Word.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

C Ardoin

RF Stehly

DH O'Dowd

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

2B Daly

P Stevens

Top First

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

Rogers: Single, caught stealing

Smith: Pop out to first

Yanez: Groundout to second

Bottom First

Aaron Celestino (Incarnate Word) pitching

Hodo: Groundout to short

Kennedy: Groundout to second

Melendez: Double

Ardoin: Groundout to third

Top Second

Gonzales: Groundout to second

Darden: Double

Ehrhardt: Hit by pitch

Carr: Fielder's choice, runners at the corners

Baran: RBI single

Grady: Groundout to second

Bottom Second

Stehly: Double

O'Dowd: Single

Messinger: RBI fielder's choice

Faltine: Single

Daly: Fielder's choice

Hodo: Strikeout swinging

Kennedy: Groundout to second

Top Third

Rogers: Single

Smith: Grounded into double play

Yanez: Line out to second

Bottom Third

Melendez: Groundout to third

Ardoin: Strikeout looking

Stehly: Groundout to third

Top Fourth

Gonzales: Groundout to short

Darden: Strikeout swinging

Ehrhardt: Fly out to left

Bottom Fourth

O'Dowd: Fly out to center

Messinger: Single

Faltine: Single, steals second

Daly: Strikeout swinging

Hodo: Walk

Kennedy: Two-run single

Melendez: RBI single

Chandler David (UIW) pitching

Ardoin: Fly out to right

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.