LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Texas Looks for Series Sweep Over Incarnate Word

The Longhorns take on the Cardinals at the Disch on Sunday afternoon.

After scoring 18 runs on Friday night, the Longhorn offense kept that momentum rolling into Saturday as they put up a 10-2 victory. Starter Pete Hansen threw seven dominant innings of two-run baseball, helping save the bullpen as they could be relied upon heavily on Sunday when Texas goes for the sweep.

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Incarnate Word.

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:

LF Kennedy

CF Hodo

1B Melendez

RF Stehly

C Ardoin

SS Faltine

3B Messinger

DH O'Dowd

2B Daly

P Gordon

Top First

Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching

Rogers: 

Smith: 

Yanez: 

