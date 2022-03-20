LIVE UPDATES: No. 2 Texas Looks for Series Sweep Over Incarnate Word
After scoring 18 runs on Friday night, the Longhorn offense kept that momentum rolling into Saturday as they put up a 10-2 victory. Starter Pete Hansen threw seven dominant innings of two-run baseball, helping save the bullpen as they could be relied upon heavily on Sunday when Texas goes for the sweep.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Incarnate Word.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
LF Kennedy
CF Hodo
1B Melendez
RF Stehly
C Ardoin
SS Faltine
3B Messinger
DH O'Dowd
2B Daly
P Gordon
Top First
Lucas Gordon (Texas) pitching
Rogers:
Smith:
Yanez:
