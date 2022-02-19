LIVE UPDATES: Stevens Dealing, Texas-Rice Tied 0-0 Headed to the Bottom of the Third
The Longhorns started their 2022 campaign off in dominant fashion on Friday, beating the Rice Owls 7-0. Texas was led on the mound by ace Pete Hansen who tossed six shutout innings while recording eight strikeouts. Offensively, the Longhorns were led by Silas Ardoin who went 3-3 including a massive solo home run and a two run double.
On Saturday the Longhorns will be led by Tristan Stevens on the mound as the rightie will look to match Hansen's performance yesterday to clinch the series win for the Longhorns over the Owls.
Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Rice
Pregame:
The Texas Longhorns released their lineup for game two against Rice and it is as follows:
CF Douglas Hodo III
LF Eric Kennedy
1B Ivan Melendez
2B Mitchell Daly
C Silas Ardoin
RF Austin Todd
DH Dylan Campbell
SS Trey Faltine
3B Murphy Stehly
P Tristan Stevens
Top First
Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching
Benjamin Rosengard: Flyout to left
Drew Woodcox: Groundout to third
Guy Garibay Jr.: Flyout to left
Bottom First
Brandon Deskins (Rice) pitching
Doug Hodo: Bunt single
Eric Kennedy: Sac bunt, Hodo advances to second
Ivan Melendez: Strikeout
Mitchell Daly: Groundout to third
Top Second
Austin Bulman: Walks
Antonio Cruz: Strikeout
Jack Riedel: Single
Justin Long: Fielders choice, Bulman to third, Riedel out at second
Ben Dukes: Ground out to pitcher
Bottom Second
Silas Ardoin: Walks
Austin Todd: Grounds into 4-6-3 double play
Dylan Campbell: Strikeout looking
Top Third
Pierce Gallo: Strikeout
Benjamin Rosengard: Groundout to first
Drew Woodcox: Walks
Guy Garibay Jr.: Singles, Woodcox thrown out at home plate to end the inning
