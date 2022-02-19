Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Stevens Dealing, Texas-Rice Tied 0-0 Headed to the Bottom of the Third

The Longhorns take on Rice in the second game of a three game series on Saturday at Disch Falk Field

The Longhorns started their 2022 campaign off in dominant fashion on Friday, beating the Rice Owls 7-0. Texas was led on the mound by ace Pete Hansen who tossed six shutout innings while recording eight strikeouts. Offensively, the Longhorns were led by Silas Ardoin who went 3-3 including a massive solo home run and a two run double. 

On Saturday the Longhorns will be led by Tristan Stevens on the mound as the rightie will look to match Hansen's performance yesterday to clinch the series win for the Longhorns over the Owls. 

Follow along below for live updates between Texas and Rice

Pregame:

The Texas Longhorns released their lineup for game two against Rice and it is as follows:

CF Douglas Hodo III

LF Eric Kennedy

1B Ivan Melendez

2B Mitchell Daly

C Silas Ardoin

RF Austin Todd

DH Dylan Campbell

SS Trey Faltine

3B Murphy Stehly 

P Tristan Stevens

Top First

Tristan Stevens (Texas) pitching

Benjamin Rosengard: Flyout to left 

Drew Woodcox: Groundout to third

Guy Garibay Jr.: Flyout to left

Bottom First

Brandon Deskins (Rice) pitching

Doug Hodo: Bunt single

Eric Kennedy: Sac bunt, Hodo advances to second

Ivan Melendez: Strikeout

Mitchell Daly: Groundout to third

Top Second

Austin Bulman: Walks

Antonio Cruz: Strikeout

Jack Riedel: Single 

Justin Long: Fielders choice, Bulman to third, Riedel out at second

Ben Dukes: Ground out to pitcher

Bottom Second

Silas Ardoin: Walks

Austin Todd: Grounds into 4-6-3 double play 

Dylan Campbell: Strikeout looking

Top Third

Pierce Gallo: Strikeout

Benjamin Rosengard: Groundout to first

Drew Woodcox: Walks

Guy Garibay Jr.: Singles, Woodcox thrown out at home plate to end the inning

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook

