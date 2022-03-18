Skip to main content

LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals Strike First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First

The Longhorns return home to take on the Cardinals on Friday.

After a rough stretch of games in the state of South Carolina, the Longhorns ended the road trip with a bang in their 18-4 win over The Citadel. Now, Texas returns home for a three game weekend series against the Incarnate Word in which they aim to get back on track before they start conference play next weekend. 

Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Incarnate Word. 

Pregame

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows: 

CF Hodo

LF Kennedy

1B Melendez

C Ardoin 

RF Stehly 

DH O'Dowd

3B Messinger

SS Faltine

2B Daly

P Hansen

Top First

Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching

Rodgers:  Walk

Smith: Fly out to right

Yanez: Single

Gonzales: RBI groundout

Darden: Strikeout swinging

