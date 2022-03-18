LIVE UPDATES: Cardinals Strike First, Longhorns Trail 1-0 Going Into the Bottom of the First
After a rough stretch of games in the state of South Carolina, the Longhorns ended the road trip with a bang in their 18-4 win over The Citadel. Now, Texas returns home for a three game weekend series against the Incarnate Word in which they aim to get back on track before they start conference play next weekend.
Follow along below for live updates throughout the game as Texas takes on Incarnate Word.
Pregame
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup and it is as follows:
CF Hodo
LF Kennedy
1B Melendez
C Ardoin
RF Stehly
DH O'Dowd
3B Messinger
SS Faltine
2B Daly
P Hansen
Top First
Pete Hansen (Texas) pitching
Rodgers: Walk
Smith: Fly out to right
Yanez: Single
Gonzales: RBI groundout
Darden: Strikeout swinging
