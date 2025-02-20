Longhorns Baseball Announces Dartmouth Series Schedule Changes
For the second time this week weather will have an impact on the No. 16 Texas Longhorns' schedule.
On Tuesday the Longhorns were set to play their home opener against the Houston Cougars. First pitch was initially scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT, moved up an hour to 5:30 p.m. and then was delayed until 6 p.m. before ultimately being cancelled.
Now, their home opener will come this weekend against the Dartmouth Big Green on Friday. However, that has been changed again thanks to weather. Initially the schedule was set for Friday at 6:30 p.m. CT, Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 12 p.m.
Mother Nature has other plans. Thanks to more potential inclement weather, the Friday and Saturday contests saw their times moved up as a result. Friday's first pitch was moved up to 1 p.m. while the game time for Saturday is now set at 12 p.m.
The Longhorns will look to kick off their slate of 2025 home games on the right foot against Dartmouth, entering the game on the back of a mini two-game winning streak after beating Ole Miss and Oklahoma State.
