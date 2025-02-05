Longhorns' Baseball Duo Earn Preseason All-SEC Honors
There's something special in the air this time of year. No, we're not talking about Valentine's Day. Rather, the growing excitement as fans across the country prepare to tune in on opening day of college baseball season.
For those in Austin that means preparing to spend another season cheering for their beloved Texas Longhorns. The 2025 season brings with it a plethora of changes to Disch-Falk Field, from the first season as a member of the SEC to a brand new coaching staff and several new faces.
Two familiar faces, though, are back and ready to get to work in pursuit of a trip to Omaha. Max Belyeu and Rylan Galvan are two must-watch members of a strong Longhorns' squad and received preseason All-SEC honors as a result.
Belyeu is coming off a major breakout campaign in 2024, one that saw him slug his way to Big 12 Player of the Year, and was named a preseason First Team All-SEC member.
He was one of the best bats in Texas' lineups, offering a combination of power and an ability to hit for average. The outfielder put together an impressive .329/.423/.667 slash line, with his slugging percentage the best on the team. Flexing his muscles, he tied Jalin Flores with a team-high 18 home runs while tallying 53 RBI.
As for Galvan, who is coming off a breakout year of his own, he earned a Second Team All-SEC nod. A dominant force at the plate, the catcher slashed .287/.392/.506 with eight home runs and 14 doubles while driving in 37 runs to boot.
Expectations are understandably high for the Longhorns as they enter the 2025 season, as they always are. If the duo of Belyeu and Galvan can build on the dominant campaigns they put together last season, as well as the rest of the lineup meshing well, then there's a lot to like about this Texas squad.
