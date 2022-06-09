Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Finalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Melendez was named one of five finalists for the award on Thursday afternoon.

It seems like Texas Longhorns' slugging first baseman Ivan Melendez is nominated for a new national award every single day, as he was named a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Dick Howser Trophy.

Melendez is one of five finalists for the Howser Trophy, joined by Oregon State's Cooper Hjerpe, Tennessee's Trey Lipscomb, Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada and Clemson's Max Wagner.

Much like the Golden Spikes Award, while Melendez faces stiff competition from the other finalists, it is hard to imagine anyone other than him taking home the award following the season he had.

Through regional play in the NCAA tournament play, Melendez boasts an absurd .404/.522/.895, while leading the country in both home runs and RBIs, with 30 and 90 respectively. Melendez has also flashed the leather at the first base position all season long, having only committed one error to date.

Already named Big 12 Player of the Year, Collegiate Baseball's Player of the Year and named a First Team All-American, Melendez is in the midst of a historic season with the chance to add both the Golden Spikes Award as well as the Howser Trophy to his mantle.

The Dick Howser Trophy winner will be announced on Friday, June 17, on MLB Network during the 9 a.m. (CDT) hour and at a national news conference at 10 a.m. (CDT) in the media room at Charles Schwab Park prior to the 75th NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

