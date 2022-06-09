Skip to main content

Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Finalist for Dick Howser Trophy

Melendez was named one of five finalists for the award on Thursday afternoon.

It seems like Texas Longhorns' slugging first baseman Ivan Melendez is nominated for a new national award every single day, as he was named a finalist for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Dick Howser Trophy. 

Melendez is one of five finalists for the Howser Trophy, joined by Oregon State's Cooper Hjerpe, Tennessee's Trey Lipscomb, Georgia Tech's Kevin Parada and Clemson's Max Wagner. 

Much like the Golden Spikes Award, while Melendez faces stiff competition from the other finalists, it is hard to imagine anyone other than him taking home the award following the season he had. 

Through regional play in the NCAA tournament play, Melendez boasts an absurd .404/.522/.895, while leading the country in both home runs and RBIs, with 30 and 90 respectively. Melendez has also flashed the leather at the first base position all season long, having only committed one error to date. 

Already named Big 12 Player of the Year, Collegiate Baseball's Player of the Year and named a First Team All-American, Melendez is in the midst of a historic season with the chance to add both the Golden Spikes Award as well as the Howser Trophy to his mantle. 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Messinger KU 1
Play
Baseball

How to Watch/Preview: Texas Faces East Carolina in Greenville Super Regional

The Longhorns take on the Pirates with a trip to Omaha on the line.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 minutes ago
5 minutes ago
ulm 2
Play
Football

Way-Too-Early Betting Odds for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The Longhorns will welcome the Warhawks to DKR for the season-opener on Sept. 3

By Zach Dimmitt49 minutes ago
49 minutes ago
vwxqrpng9evuldqpgerh
Play
Football

Former Longhorn Joseph Ossai Named Bengals Breakout Candidate in 2022

Joseph Ossai looks to break out in year two on the Bengals after a meniscus injury held him out of his rookie season.

By Michael Gresser3 hours ago
3 hours ago

The Dick Howser Trophy winner will be announced on Friday, June 17, on MLB Network during the 9 a.m. (CDT) hour and at a national news conference at 10 a.m. (CDT) in the media room at Charles Schwab Park prior to the 75th NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Nebraska.

You can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Sign up for the daily LonghornsCountry.com Newsletter Today!

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Messinger KU 1
Baseball

How to Watch/Preview: Texas Faces East Carolina in Greenville Super Regional

The Longhorns take on the Pirates with a trip to Omaha on the line.

By Connor Zimmerlee5 minutes ago
ulm 2
Football

Way-Too-Early Betting Odds for Texas vs. Louisiana-Monroe

The Longhorns will welcome the Warhawks to DKR for the season-opener on Sept. 3

By Zach Dimmitt49 minutes ago
vwxqrpng9evuldqpgerh
Football

Former Longhorn Joseph Ossai Named Bengals Breakout Candidate in 2022

Joseph Ossai looks to break out in year two on the Bengals after a meniscus injury held him out of his rookie season.

By Michael Gresser3 hours ago
Duce Robinson
Recruiting

Two-Sport Star Robinson to Return to Texas

Texas Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Longhorns news as Texas looks to improve on an already impressive class

By Longhorns Country Staff4 hours ago
quinn 1
Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers Shows Off New Aston Martin From NIL Deal

Name Image and likeness continues to help future athletes like Quinn Ewers land deals with top end companies

By Adam Glick5 hours ago
AP22142561990441
News

Oklahoma Blindsides Texas in WCWS Game 1

The Sooners scored 16 runs on 16 hits, including six home runs, as the Longhorns face elimination in Game 2 on Thursday

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
Melendez BU 3
Baseball

Golden Hour: Texas 1B Ivan Melendez Named Finalist for Golden Spikes

Melendez was one of three finalists announced for the Golden Spikes on Wednesday.

By Connor Zimmerlee23 hours ago
ulm
Football

Louisiana-Monroe Defensive Players To Watch vs. Texas in Week 1

Texas needs to keep tabs on ULM's defense in order to avoid a massive season-opening upset

By Zach DimmittJun 8, 2022