Longhorns Lose Series to Texas Tech, Start Conference Play 1-2

Texas traveled to Lubbock over the weekend for a highly anticipated series against Texas Tech to kick off conference play. It was a rough weekend for the Longhorns though, losing the series and starting conference play with a 1-2 record and their backs against the wall moving forward.

Game 1: Texas 4 Texas Tech 5

If you are a fan of the long ball, this was your game. The first inning alone featured three home runs as Eric Kennedy led things off for the Longhorns with a leadoff home run to start the game, putting Texas ahead 1-0 immediately. Starter Pete Hansen would surrender the lead immediately though, giving up two solo home runs in the bottom of the first and another in the bottom of the second as Texas trailed 3-1 after just two innings.

From there, though, Hansen settled in, retiring the final 17 batters he faced to conclude seven innings of three-run baseball. The Longhorns would take the lead off three more solo home runs with Ivan Melendez going deep in the 7th inning before Faltine and Messinger went back-to-back to give Texas the one-run lead. Tech would tie it immediately though on an unearned run in the bottom of the eighth, as the game would eventually go to extras. The Red Raiders would walk off the Longhorns on a Kurt Wilson steal of home in the tenth to take the opening game.

Game 2: Texas 12 Texas Tech 16

Game two of this series also saw extra innings, marking just the second extra innings game for the Longhorns so far this season. This game went off the rails in the first inning and never looked back. Ivan Melendez stayed scorching hot at the plate, launching a two-run home run to give Texas an early 2-0 lead.

However, that lead was immediately lost as Texas starter Tristan Stevens posted his worst outing of the season, allowing seven earned runs to put the Longhorns in a large hole early. Texas would slowly claw their way back into the game though, as the rally started with back-to-back solo home runs from Ivan Melendez and Murphy Stehly in the fifth inning. That would lead to Texas scoring nine unanswered runs and an 11-7 lead in the eighth, including Stehly's second home run of the day, a three-run shot in the eighth.

Once again, however, the Longhorns would immediately give that lead up as the pitching staff surrendered four runs in the bottom half of the eighth to tie the game and eventually force extra innings. Texas would take a 12-11 lead in the top of the tenth on a Hodo double but once again, the lead wasn't safe. The Longhorn bullpen surrendered five runs in the bottom half, including a walk-off grand slam to clinch the series for the Red Raiders.

Game 3: Texas 12 Texas Tech 1 (7 innings)

Entering Sunday the Longhorns were playing to avoid the series sweep and to right the ship before moving forward into conference play. Right the ship they did, as Texas looked outright dominant on Sunday and more like the Texas that started the season.

Texas looked to Lucas Gordon on the mound to provide multiple shutdown innings to give the bullpen that had been heavily relied upon in the series some rest, and he delivered in excellent fashion. Gordon tossed six innings of one-run baseball, including a career-high seven strikeouts. Offensively, the Longhorns were led by Trey Faltine and Mitchell Daly, as the two combined to drive in six of the 12 Texas runs in the Longhorns' win on Sunday to salvage the series and avoid starting 0-3 in conference play.

What's next for Texas

This might as well be rivalry week for Texas as the Longhorns return home on Tuesday for a midweek contest against rivals Texas A&M. While this game won't be a conference game for a couple more seasons, beating one of your most hated rivals can offer a huge momentum boost. From there the Longhorns will be off to Arlington, wrapping up their unofficial "rival week" with a three-game weekend series against Oklahoma at Globe Life Field.

