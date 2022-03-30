Any game against a longtime rival comes with added emotional investment. When Texas and Texas A&M compete, however, in any sport that is cranked up to the max as both schools hate each other with a passion and will remind you at any given point of that fact.

As a result, Tuesday's midweek matchup between the two teams came with a lot of vitriol and emotion. Unfortunately for Texas, though, this game did not go their way as they would lose despite a big offensive output at the plate.

Texas A&M 12 Texas 9

Texas came into the game against A&M fresh off a series loss against Texas Tech, although they were able to run-rule the Red Raiders on Sunday to avoid the series sweep and an 0-3 start in conference play.

A win over A&M would have been a major emotional boost for a Longhorn team that has been going through a slight rough patch in recent weeks. Texas turned to Justin Eckhardt on the mound, looking for another impressive Tuesday start. That would not be the case, however, as Eckhardt would only last three innings, allowing four runs in the process. Eckhardt, though, did leave with the game tied 4-4.

The offense was clicking early for the Longhorns, as they scored a run in each of the first three innings, as they produced four runs through small ball, clutch hitting with RBI from four different hitters. However, in the fourth inning things completely fell apart for the Texas pitching staff.

Jared Southard came in for Eckhardt in relief, looking to get a surging Texas offense back to the plate to get more runs across. His appearance started strong, with two quick outs and a sense of positivity. Then things went south fast for Southard, who allowed two, two-out walks and a two-out single to load the bases. Southard then gave up a backbreaking grand slam, putting Texas in an 8-4 deficit after only four innings.

Texas would manage to cut the lead to two runs in the fifth inning off a two-run home run off the bat of Trey Faltine, cutting the lead to 8-6. That wouldn't last long as the Aggies added a run in the sixth inning and three runs in the eighth to extend the lead up to six runs going into the eighth.

The Longhorns would put up two runs in the bottom of the eighth followed by one run off a solo home run from Faltine in the bottom of the ninth to make it a three-run game, before ultimately dropping the midweek game.

What's next for Texas?

Once again, the Longhorns' pitching staff let them down in a midweek game, leaving them with a need to gain momentum over the weekend. Texas will look to do so, continuing their rivalry week as they travel to Arlington to take on Oklahoma at Globe Life Field.

